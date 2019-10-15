New England Patriots first-round pick N’Keal Harry returned to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday.
His return means the Patriots now have just one returnable injured reserve spot. No, Harry has not played a game yet, but that doesn’t matter. As soon as a returnable IR candidate returns to practice, by league rules, it takes one spot.
The Patriots will now have to decide between left tackle Isaiah Wynn or fullbacks James Develin and Jakob Johnson for the No. 2 returnable IR spot. Wynn, likely the other to return, will be able to practice next as he can play Week 11. Develin would follow while Johnson was just placed on IR on Monday and is a long shot to return.
Harry’s return also means brings subsequent effects.
With the likeliness that the Patriots will decided to bring back Wynn, the two factors mean the Patriots could go without a fullback for the first time since 2015. Develin missed the regular season after breaking his leg preseason.
It would certainly influence the team’s offensive game plan. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels discussed the importance the fullback position has had in the Patriots offense.
“It’s certainly been a big part of what we’ve done,” McDaniels said on Monday. “James (Develin) has given us such a high level of play at that position for a long time that it’s really grown into an integral part of our offense in the things we do with him and how we use him. Jak stepped in and was doing a very admirable job in his place. So, if we don’t have one, then it’s the same mentality you take in a game. You lose a guy in a game, and you’re out of that grouping. You have to adjust, and you use what you have left.”
“There’s always a way to move the ball, there’s always a way to take care of a football, there’s always a way to try to score points with what you have and in terms of your personnel groupings,” McDaniels said. “So, that’s the mentality we have to take, whether it be fullback, tight end, receiver, whatever the position is that we’re a little light in... So, it’s been a very critical part of what we do. We’ll see moving forward how that manifests itself.”
The Patriots could, of course, look elsewhere for help at the fullback position. Perhaps they have already done that with newly acquired tight end Eric Tomlinson. Tomlinson also helps with tight end Matt LaCosse expected to miss extensive time due to a knee injury.
Tomlinson is definitely more of a blocker than a pass catcher. He has even played a fullback role for the New York Jets during both 2017 and 2018. Tomlinson has just 16 catches in 39 games.
Could the Patriots use Tomlinson in a tight end role? With the return of Harry and likeliness that Wynn will return, they’ll certainly have to get creative.
