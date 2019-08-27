Rob Gronkowski, a player who spent a majority of his time looking anything but human, took center stage in an incredibly human-like display on Tuesday.
The former New England Patriots All-Pro tight end announced his “next chapter” at a press conference in New York City. While the press conference was used to announce his partnership with Abacus Health to launch a line of CBD products, it had much bigger takeaways.
Among the biggest? Gronk did not completely shut the door on his retirement from football.
“I truly believe I can get to another level with my body, and I’m just in the first stage right now,” Gronkowski said.
“When that time comes down in the future, if I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I’m feeling like I need to go back on the field, I will go back to football.”
Gronkowski did say he does not feel the need to return at this time.
“It could be the case in six months, it could be the case in two years, it could be the case in three years, it could be the case in three months. But I truly don’t see it in the foreseeable future, in like a week or a month,” he said. “No. I want to do a different chapter of my life right now.”
It was a whirlwind of a press conference. It featured signature Gronk humor as well as tears when Gronk talked about his choice to retire. He cited his countless injuries and nine surgeries during his playing career.
“But I want to be clear to my fans: I needed to recover. I was not in a good place. Football was bringing me down. And I didn’t like it,” Gronk said, fighting through tears. “And I was losing that joy in life. Like, the joy.”
He specifically cited a quad injury from Super Bowl LIII, the last example during his last game with the Patriots.
“I was in tears in my bed after a Super Bowl victory,” Gronk said. “It didn’t make much sense to me. I couldn’t sleep for more than 20 minutes a night, after a Super Bowl win. And I was like damn, this sucks. It didn’t feel right.”
Gronk said that following the hit against the Rams, it took three separate hospital visits to have 1,000 milliliters of blood drained. Only then did his demeanor change back to Old Gronk.
“It was like record-breaking at the hospital,” Gronk said. “I was like, you know I like to break records — which I do, I think I broke records on and off the field non-stop, with injuries and everything. That’s what I do.”
Gronkowski credited CBDMedic as a crucial part to his post-retirement treatment.
“And now for the first time in more than a decade, I am pain-free. And that is a big deal,” he said.
Additionally, he made a plea to other professional sports leagues to allow active players to use CBD products to treat their own injuries. CBD is on the NFL’s banned substance list, so if he did return to the Patriots, he might have a price to pay from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
“It’s just time,” he said.
Gronkowski turned 30 in May following his retirement in late March. He caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns during his nine-year Hall of Fame-caliber career. Gronk also added 81 playoff receptions for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 games while winning three Super Bowl rings.
