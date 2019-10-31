FOXBORO
Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson could very well be the toughest match-up the New England Patriots have had to game-plan for as they travel to Baltimore for a Sunday night showdown.
Jackson, of course, is among the growing list of dual-threat signal-callers in the NFL, but has a speed and elusiveness unlike any at the position.
“I’ve never seen a player like this at the quarterback position,” Patriots’ safety Devin McCourty on Wednesday.
“He’s a heck of an athlete,” Pats’ defensive back Jon Jones added.
While many Patriots’ players referred to Jackson as a dual-threat, which he is, he is still best with his feet. Jackson has rushed for 100-plus yards in three games this season, including a season-best 152 yards on 19 carries against the Bengals and perhaps an even more impressive 116 yards against Seattle. In seven games this year, Jackson has rushed for 576 yards on 83 attempts with three touchdowns.
“He’s a major problem and everybody’s had trouble with him,” coach Bill Belichick said. “It’ll be a big challenge for us. Yeah, he can do it all. He can run, he can throw, can throw on the run, can extend plays. He’s tough.”
Belichick said among the biggest issues is trying to find a balance where the Patriots can stay big enough up front to stop the run, but still have enough speed on the field to contain Jackson’s mobility.
“That’s a huge problem,” he said. “That’s it. Yeah, they have a very good inside power game and they have, obviously, very much a lot of speed on the perimeter and in passing situations against the pass rush. Yeah, that’s definitely a problem. That’s definitely an issue.”
It begs the question, ‘How will the Patriots stop him?’ As we all know, nobody is better than Belichick at handicapping teams, taking away what they do best and making them play with their off hand.
Fortunately for the Patriots, they always seem to have plenty of players with speed on the field including both Devin and Jason McCourty, Duron Harmon, J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gilmore as well as Pat Chung and Jones.
Both Chung and Jones, specifically, could be among those in the secondary that factor heavily into the game plan. Chung could see more of a linebacker role, playing closer to the line of scrimmage, while Jones could spy Jackson with his eyes constantly on the quarterback. It would likely mean Jones plays a more of a safety role, which was one way the Patriots dedicated themselves to stopping the run against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII.
While Jones has played safety, he said hasn’t played a spy role “that he can remember.” But having more speed closer to the line of scrimmage, which both Jones and Chung bring, could surely help limit Jackson. The concern then creeps in with the Ravens then having the ability to run Mark Ingram behind a heavy formation, likely marching over the 5-foot-10, 190 pound Jones in the process.
Jamie Collins is another one who could factor into a spy role. He’s obviously bigger than Jones at 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, meaning he can handle blocks coming his way better, and while is similar to Jackson in the fact that he too is a freakish-athlete with speed.
Another obviously crucial element is keeping Jackson inside the pocket due to the fact that his elusiveness when he gets to the edge makes him all the more dangerous.
New England could likely cage rush the quarterback, with the most important aspect being to keep him contained rather than making plays in the backfield. (Those would be nice, too.)
Of course, it’s not the first time the Patriots have seen a mobile quarterback. They’ve seen Deshaun Watson twice in the last two years, limiting him to 40.5 yards rushing per game. And it’s important to note how the Patriots have done extremely well against younger quarterbacks, not having lost to a first or second-year quarterback since 2013 (22 straight wins), due in large part to Belichick’s ability to game plan against them.
But the Patriots may have not been tested like they could be come Sunday.
