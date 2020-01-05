FOXBORO — The No. 3 seed New England Patriots were eliminated from the AFC Playoffs following a 20-13 defeat to the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.
Here are our biggest takeaways:
Year-long offensive woes continued
After the strong start, putting together three scoring drives in their first four possessions, the Patriots offense did nothing to help its defense.
And the offense had opportunities, especially in the second half. Patriot safety Duron Harmon intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Patriots took over at their 41 yard line and managed just one first down. They punted six plays after the interception. The defense forced another stop, following a 10-play Tennessee drive in which Tannehill fumbled the third-down snap at the New England 34 yard line. The Titans opted to punt rather than a long field goal and the Patriots offense got the ball back with 4:44 left. James White started the drive with a 20-yard reception, but it stalled thereafter. The Patriots punted five plays later with 3:10 remaining. The offense did not see the ball again until their were nine seconds left, in which quarterback Tom Brady threw a pick-6 to Logan Ryan to practically end the game.
The Patriots tallied 222 yards of offense in the first half, their most since Week 6, before record just 85 yards of offense in the second half.
Self-inflicted wounds
And much of that was due to self-inflicted wounds. Receiver Julian Edelman dropped a second-down pass with 3:26 left in the fourth-quarter. It would have reset the chains around the Patriots 40 yard line when the Patriots trailed merely 14-13. Instead, the Patriots punted two plays later. And again with a drive-killing penalty (the fifth in the last three weeks). Offensive lineman Shaq Mason committed an ineligible man downfield penalty to negate a 34-yard reception from quarterback Tom Brady to tight end Ben Watson on a third down in the third quarter. Following a third-and-long, the Patriots punted the next play.
Red zone offense failed
Brady connected with Rex Burkhead on a perfectly-played screen pass to advance the Patriots to the Tennessee 1 yard line. Sony Michel then took a handoff for a loss of one yard on first down, Burkhead received a handoff for one yard on second down and Michel was given a third-and-goal carry from the 1 yard line and was tackled for a loss of two yards as center Ted Karras was blown up on the line. The Patriots were forced to settled for a 21-yard field goal. It was a major missed opportunity.
Gashed on the ground
Yes, the Patriots struggles against the run continued in the first half. The NFL’s leading rusher in Derrick Henry ran for 106 yards on 14 carries in the first half alone as the Titans racked up scoring drives of 75 yards (seven plays) and 75 yards (12 plays).
And while that was a major reason the Titans were able to build a 14-13 lead at the intermission, the Patriots run defense bounced back from that. Henry ran for 26 yards on nine third-quarter carries to total 23 carries for 135 yards through three quarters. And then he went off for another 11 carries for 47 yards in the fourth. In all, the Patriots allowed the Titans 201 yards on the ground on 40 carries for 5.0 yards per rush.
Two minute drive before half
What was once their specialty, grew to become a problem in recent weeks. For the third time in as many weeks, the Patriots failed to execute before the half. The Titans marched down the field in seven plays for 75 yards (all by Henry) before he scored on a one-yard touchdown run. It was the second time in three weeks the Patriots defense had given up a touchdown in a before-half situation (Buffalo Week 16). Of course, the offense opted against putting together a two-minute drive against Miami during Week 17 as well.
