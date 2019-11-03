Up until Sunday night, the New England Patriots’ defense had not faced an offense like that of the Baltimore Ravens, specifically one led by a quarterback as impressive as Lamar Jackson, and it showed.
The Ravens controlled the line of scrimmage (5.1 yards per rush), time of possession by nearly 14 minutes and pressured quarterback Tom Brady at a higher rate than any team this season (eight quarterback hits in the first half) to hand the Patriots their first loss of the season, a 37-20 at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday.
Here are some key takeaways from the game:
Concerns for run defense
The early concerns for the Patriots’ run defense were well warranted. Those games against Frank Gore and the Buffalo Bills, along with that against Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns last week, provided a clear picture, and Sunday against the Ravens provided an even clearer one. The Patriots’ run defense was gashed against running back Mark Ingram (15 carries, 116 yards) and Jackson (16 carries, 61 yards). They allowed the most rushing yards in a game since October 2014 against the New York Jets as Baltimore record 210 yards on 41 attempts (two kneel downs included). Baltimore was the No. 1 ranked rushing offense in the league entering Sunday and ultimately surpassed its 204 yard-per-game average against the Patriots.
Special performance from opposing QB
Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots had been able to shut down younger quarterbacks in the past. No so against Jackson. The Ravens went into the game second in the NFL (behind New England) in scoring. The second-year quarterback made highlight-reel plays as he finished with three touchdowns (two rushing). New England safety Devin McCourty said last week he had never seen anyone play the quarterback position like Jackson. All of New England may now agree.
Ravens’ early success on first down
The Patriots wanted to make Jackson throw, but there was no need to throw with the amount of success the Ravens were having in early-down situations, especially on the ground. The Ravens averaged 8.16 yards on first down during their opening drive (49 yards, six plays) as they took a 7-0 lead. They averaged 9.4 yards per play (47 yards, five plays) on first down during their second drive with Jackson gaining 18 yards with eight Patriots in the box and only three defensive backs. And on the Ravens third drive of the game, in which they built a commanding 17-0 lead, Baltimore went for 62 yards on three separate first downs, including a 53-yard scamper by Ingram.
Stunningly slow start for Pats
New England was held to just four yards of offense in the opening 15 minutes. It was the team’s second-fewest total in the last 15 seasons. After two drives, Baltimore held a 10-1 lead in first downs, 21-7 edge in offensive plays, 6.0-0.6 advantage in yards per play and 126-4 lead in total yards.
Pats forced turnovers key in making it a game
The Patriots trailed 17-0 after the first quarter before a pair of second-quarter forced turnovers got New England back in the game. Justin Bethel recovered a muffed Cyrus Jones punt at 2:10 of the second quarter, which ultimately led to the Patriots first touchdown of the game to Mohamed Sanu. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy gave the Patriots another turnover as he forced a fumble at the Baltimore 19 with New England trailing 17-7 with 6:38 left in the first half. Lawrence Guy came up with the recovery while a pack of Patriots looked to be in position. The Patriots’ first caused turnover of the game led to a field goal six plays later to cut the deficit to 17-10 with 3:43 left in the second quarter.
Penalties
The Patriots are rarely a team that ever beats themselves. That was not the case through much of the game Sunday. It started early. After a run stuff by Lawrence Guy forced Baltimore to settle for a field goal on the game’s opening possession, Shilique Calhoun was flagged for a neutral zone infraction. It gave the Ravens a fresh set of downs and led to a 3-yard touchdown run for Jackson on the next play. Later, left tackle Marshall Newhouse had a costly holding penalty on what would’ve been a third-and-15 conversion from Tom Brady to Phillip Dorsett. The Patriots punted two plays later as they were unable to convert a third-and-25. Additionally, costly penalties came as Shaq Mason had another hold to back up the Patriots to first-and-goal from the Baltimore 17 after the Van Noy forced fumble; Dont’a Hightower went offsides late in the fourth quarter on a play which would have been a third-down stop; and Jason McCourty hands to the face on what would’ve been third-down stop with 7:45 remaining. All told, the Patriots had seven penalties for 48 yards.
Sanu improvement a positive
There was not all that many positives from the loss, but recently acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu was one of them. Sanu not only etched his name as the 74th player to catch a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady (on a 4-yard TD pass with 12:02 left in the second quarter), but looked like an already trusted target in an expanded role from his first game with the team last week. Sanu caught six of the first seven balls thrown his way before finishing with 10 receptions on 14 targets for 81 yards and one touchdown.
Edelman’s fumble proved costly
Fresh off a third down conversion which went for nine yards, receiver Julian Edelman fumbled. It was a turning point in the game as Baltimore defensive back Marlon Humphrey took it 70 yards for a scoop-and-score touchdown to give the Ravens a 24-13 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Edelman finished with 10 receptions for 89 yards.
