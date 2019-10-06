Second-year running back Sony Michel going up against the NFL’s 29th-ranked rushing defense could not have come at a better time. Michel needed that. And so did quarterback Tom Brady and the rest of the New England Patriots offense.
The Pats looked one step closer to finding their previously-struggling running game in a one-sided 33-7 win at FedExField against the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The biggest unknown piece seems to be coming around the corner.
The Patriots ran the football as as well as they had all season (130 yards rushing), with a noteworthy 4.8 yards per carry, as Michel had his best day of the year.
It was the perfect complement as the defense (or The Boogeymen, as Dont’a Hightower called them) continued to play at a historic level. And while it wasn’t always pretty, the adjustments made it all the more noteworthy.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels shifted the game plan (Brady threw the ball 31 times in the first half) after the intermission as they ran on five of the first seven plays in the second half.
It propelled the Patriots to a pair of third-quarter touchdowns as they scored 33 unanswered points.
Michel, who averaged sub-50 yards per game through four weeks, finished just shy of the century mark, with16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown.
He also set a career high in receptions (three), as he caught all three balls thrown his way for 39 yards. Michel had his longest run of the year (25 yards) three plays before he scored on a 14-yard run to the edge, and picked up a 12-yard gain three plays before Brady found wide-open tight end Ryan Izzo for a 10-yard touchdown.
“Not perfect, still a long way to go, but making progress,” was the gospel coach Bill Belichick told reporters after the Patriots moved to 5-0 on the year.
And the running game was just one of the noteworthy aspects to come from the win...
Hightower back to full health
Coming off an absence last week against the Buffalo Bills, linebacker Dont’a Hightower was the best defensive player on the field during yet another dominating performance for the unit. Hightower finished with eight tackles (five solo), 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. He disrupted everything, as the defense finished with six sacks. It’s the first time in franchise history that the Patriots have had five or more sacks in four straight games. Hightower blowing up plays in the backfield was a key reason the Redskins were limited to just eight first downs through the first three quarters as the Patriots pulled away.
Tight end stock increases
The Patriots had just four receptions in four weeks from their tight ends, Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse. It made the combined output all the more impressive on Sunday as Izzo (two receptions, 39 yards) caught his first career touchdown in the fourth quarter and LaCosse had one catch on four targets. It all took place as Ben Watson did not travel with the team. The Patriots will have to activate Watson on Monday or he will be released. Izzo also looked better in the running game, most notably on the play he sprung Michel for a 25-yard gain.
Edelman electric despite being hurt
Julian Edelman at less than 100 percent looked better than a fair share of NFL receivers on Sunday. Edelman, who was visibly hurting as he recovers from a chest injury, caught eight of the nine balls thrown his way for 110 yards and a touchdown. Edelman caught two passes for 46 yards before Michel scored the Patriots' second touchdown in as many drives during the third quarter.
Offensive line bounces back in second half
The Patriots' offensive line allowed three first-half sacks on Brady. Left tackle Marshall Newhouse, right tackle Marcus Cannon and center Ted Karras all struggled during the first 30 minutes. It was a key reason why the Patriots' offense was 2-for-9 on third down in the first half. But with Michel, Brandon Bolden and James White running well in the second half, the unit put together a much stronger performance post-intermission. Brady was sacked just once during the final 30 minutes.
The Patriots (5-0) will host the New York Giants on Thursday at Gillette Stadium.
