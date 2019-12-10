The National Football League could very well believe the New England Patriots.
They may believe coach Bill Belichick did not have any connection with the organization’s production crew, which broke NFL guidelines by taping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during the Bengals-Browns game Sunday.
They may believe, as Belichick referenced, the mistake was not done to gain any advantage in terms of football operations.
But it may not matter.
New England fans surely don’t forget Spygate, which happened an incredible 12 years ago. And the militia of Tom Brady supporters will likely go to their graves remembering how Deflategate cost their beloved quarterback four games.
They’ll never forget that. Neither will NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. And neither will the rest of the NFL. It’s a major part of the reason why Goodell has to punish the Patriots again.
“I mean, I had no idea what it was about, and then I got an explanation,” Belichick said during his Tuesday conference call, noting that he heard about the filming incident on Monday afternoon. “I think the organization released that explanation or something similar to that. That’s really all I know about it.”
And Belichick deflected when asked if he talked about the incident with the production team.
“I’m really focused on getting ready for the Bengals here. I think all that’s being handled internally, or however it’s being handled,” he said. “I don’t know. Again, I have no involvement in this and no knowledge of it, and so I really don’t have any idea what exactly is going on.
“I can tell you that we’ve never, as a coaching staff and me personally, have never viewed any video footage at all of anything that those production people have done, other than what’s shown on public television or something like that. But we don’t have anything to do with what they do, so I really don’t have much knowledge of the situation at all.”
And while Belichick is firm in denying any knowledge, the fact is it happened. The Patriots released a statement taking accountability for breaking NFL guidelines and recording video of the Bengals’ sideline from the press box.
They were sent there to record a Patriots advance scout as part of the organization’s “Do Your Job” video series, but did more than that.
“In addition to filming the scout, the production crew — without specific knowledge of League rules — inappropriately filmed the field from the press box,” the statement read.
A report from The Athletic on Tuesday morning said the video shows “about eight minutes of footage focusing on recording the Bengals’ sideline. It’s a direct view of the sideline as players run on and off the field and coaches make signals for plays.”
Whether it was done to benefit football operations or not, no intent does not mean no penalty. Breaking the rules is breaking the rules.
“It’s not about the crime, it’s the criminal,” the Foxboro faithful will say. And that’s probably true too. “Do Your Job”-gate is certainly not helped by Spygate or Deflategate. They haven’t exactly built up a lot of trust. So the fact is it will more than likely be subject to punishment.
What will the penalty include?
NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said the league was “inclined” to believe the Patriots’ version of the story, and thus also said the penalty would also be along the lines of a fine.
Or perhaps it could be the franchise’s second draft pick in the last four years. Now we’ll have to wait and see. Fingers crossed it’s not the $1 million payout the organization was subject to in 2016.
