The New England Patriots completely dominated the New York Jets in a 33-0 AFC East win on Monday Night Football. Here are some key takeaways:
Pats’ defense left Darnold ‘seeing ghosts’
It has been said time and time again, but it cannot be overstated: This New England defense is playing on a historic level. They have 18 interceptions in seven games this season and have outscored opponents 223-48 thus far for a plus-175 point differential. And while they’re talented and versatile, they’re just as well-schooled and knowledgeable. The Patriots showed it all on Monday, in their second shutout on the road, confusing second-year quarterback Sam Darnold to no end. The Patriots forced five turnovers and limited the Jets to 154 total yards.
It got to a point where Darnold admitted he was ‘seeing ghosts’ on the Monday Night Football broadcast. And that stemmed from the perfect mix of confusion caused by the Patriots and lack of communication from the Jets.
The confusion was especially visible in the secondary as safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon confused Darnold pre-snap. It showed from the very beginning as McCourty recorded an interception on the second offensive play and continued throughout the game as John Simon forced a fumble (Kyle Van Noy recovered) before Stephon Gilmore, Duron Harmon and Terrance Brooks all recorded interceptions. Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense was playing chess while Adam Gase, Sam Darnold and the Jets were playing checkers.
McCourty adds to interception count
Jamie Collins came off the edge completely unblocked and Devin McCourty benefited with his fifth interception of the season. McCourty has more interceptions himself than 14 teams have this season. He has the potential to set a new career high, which is seven, and was set during his rookie season in 2010.
Good day for Brady-Meyers connection
Undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers had a promising game with receiver Josh Gordon inactive. The growing connection showed early on as Meyers caught each of the first three balls thrown his way for 35 yards. He also drew both a holding penalty in the endzone and a pass interference down the sideline as he was hugged following a double-move. Either, or both, could have possibly went for a touchdown from Brady. Meyers finished with five catches on five targets for 47 yards.
Michel’s three-TD night
Sony Michel tallied the second three-touchdown performance (first in the regular season) of his career. The other was in the Patriots AFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 postseason. Michel finished with 19 rushes for 42 yards.
Early third (and fourth) down conversions
The Patriots converted four straight third downs on their opening drive and also converted their first fourth down of the year. Previously, the Patriots were ranked 15thin the NFL in third down conversions (40 percent) and 31stin the league in fourth-down conversions (0-for-3). They finished 7-for-16 on third and 1-for-1 on fourth.
Impressive opening
Perhaps it was a sign of what was to come. New England opened the game with a 16-play drive that covered 78 yards and took 8:42 off the clock, also leading to its first touchdown of the game. It was well-balanced (seven players getting touches) with run and pass. Brady was 8-for-9 for 55 yards while Michel had five carries. Brady’s lone incompletion hit tight end Ben Watson in the facemask.
Carousel at lead blocker
Offensive lineman James Ferentz was the lead blocker on Michel’s first touchdown while linebacker Elandon Roberts was in the backfield as a lead blocker for Michel on his third score of the night. Tight ends Ben Watson and Eric Tomlinson were also featured in lead blocker roles. The carousel showed the bigger picture for the Patriots: They miss their fullback.
Patriots’ offense still a bit inconsistent
Looking at the scoreboard to see the Patriots with their sixth 30-plus point performance in seven games, it would be a bit of an overreaction to say the offense is not playing well. But, like other games this season, there were periods of inconsistency. The Patriots scored just nine second-half points with two coming on a safety from the defense. The Patriots first five drives of the second half went punt, interception, punt, touchdown, punt.
Watson’s return
In his first NFL game this season, Ben Watson certainly looked to provide a lift to the Patriots offense in both the run game and pass game. Watson is likely a better run blocker than what the Patriots have in Izzo. He also contributed in the pass game as he caught both a third-down conversion which led to the team’s first score and a fourth-down conversion to set up Phillip Dorsett’s touchdown. Watson caught three of the five balls thrown his way for 18 yards.
