FOXBORO — Some would talk about it. Others wouldn’t. But it felt like the consensus inside the New England Patriots’ locker room following their 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was that they could have made more plays, but ultimately had points taken away due to poor officiating.
Safety Duron Harmon said he felt empty following what he referred to as one of the toughest losses.
“It sucks,” Harmon said. “Because at the end of the day, we felt like those were the plays that were going to help us change the momentum … And it was taken away from us.
“I know the refs, they have a hard job,” Harmon said. “I’m not going sit here and say their job is easy. But at the end of the day, we all have a job, and we all get paid money to do a job and do it well.”
Harmon and other Patriots were, of course, referencing not one, but two different touchdowns the team had taken away due to the wrong call being made on the field by the officiating crew. Hindsight (and replay), of course, is 20-20. But it was negligence that was the ultimate decider of these calls.
The first of those key plays was a forced fumble caused by New England safety Devin McCourty on Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The ball popped out before Kelce went to the ground and was picked up by Stephon Gilmore.
“I thought it was a fumble and picked it up,” Gilmore said. “They should have let it keep playing, but you know, it’s the refs’ call.”
But it wasn’t ruled that way on the field. Instead, the play was blown dead due to the officials calling Kelce down. Belichick challenged and won, but Gilmore, who was already some 20-30 yards downfield and certainly could have been in position to score, had the return negated. It was also the Patriots’ second and final challenge, which would come into play shortly after. Instead, the struggling Patriots offense took over at their own 43 yard line with seven ticks left in the third quarter and trailing 23-13.
“You can only do your job and play the play out. If they blow the whistle, you got to live with it,” Gilmore said. “So, that’s the decision that they have to make.”
What’s mind blowing is the National Football League instructs officials to not blow the whistle in those situations. The league wants those plays to play out because they can then review the fumble/touchdown. It gives them a chance to get the call right after the review. In this circumstance, like many others prior, officials failed to do so and it likely cost the Patriots a touchdown.
“Yeah, it’s frustrating, but you have to keep fighting,” Gilmore said. “You can’t let one play affect the next play so you got to keep fighting until the end.”
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about the officiating in his postgame press conference.
“Yeah, you’d have to talk to them about that. I’m not going to speak for them,” Belichick said.
Special teams captain Matthew Slater declined to comment, stating “I don’t want to get fined (by the NFL).”
Merely six plays later, however, the Patriots had a second touchdown taken away. On first-and-10 from the Kansas City 15 yard line, quarterback Tom Brady found receiver N’Keal Harry for a reception running toward the sideline. Harry planted his right foot at the Kansas City 3 yard line and leaped towards the pilon. The ball was inside the pilon and crossed the plain before he hit the turf.
But Harry was wrongfully called out of bounds at the Kansas City 3-yard line.
“I mean, I thought it was a touchdown,” Harry said. “I’m pretty sure everybody else thought it was a touchdown. It was something that was out of our control, out of my control.”
It was not called a scoring play on the field and therefore would not be reviewed by the officials in the booth. And since the Patriots had used their second challenge on the wrongfully-called forced fumble, they could not do anything about it.
Had the two officials, who looked at each other as if they were puzzled prior to making the call, ruled it a touchdown on the field, the score would have been reviewed by the booth. It was yet again a preventable, egregious error.
“Like I said, it’s frustrating, but we didn’t hang our heads on it,” Harry said. “We just kept moving forward.”
Three plays later — a James White run for minus-2 yards, an incomplete pass from Brady to Jakobi Meyers and a third-down sack — the Patriots were forced to settle for a field goal trailing by 10 points. A touchdown would have made it a three-point game with 13 minutes left in the contest.
And thus, with the Patriots possessing the ball in the final five minutes and needing seven points (rather than what should have been three), New England twice went for it on fourth down. The first was a 17-yard scamper from the 42-year-old Brady to move the chains. The second was an incomplete pass into the end zone. It ended the game and marked the Patriots’ second consecutive loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.