Quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did not look like what we’re used to seeing against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Sunday.
They scored one touchdown on 13 drives, but if we’re being honest with ourselves, this is part of an ongoing occurrence. The Brady-led unit has not looked all that in-sync during any of the first four games this year.
And that’s fine because the Patriots' defense does not need Brady's crew like it once did.
This isn’t the same New England defense that needed its offense to score 43 points to earn a 43-40 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. And it’s not the same unit that needed the offense to score 33 points to earn a 33-30 win over the Houston Texans during in 2017.
This Patriots' defense is on a different level. It is not the defense that once needed Brady and the offense to score 28, 30, 35 points in order win each week. It’s far superior.
Bu that’s a good thing, right? It was on Sunday.
After all, it was that defensive group, without starting linebacker Dont’a Hightower, that earned the Patriots a 16-10 AFC East victory over the Bills in Orchard Park for New England's eighth straight win there.
The Pats' secondary intercepted three Josh Allen passes while linebacker Jamie Collins sealed it with the fourth interception of the game on back-up quarterback Matt Barkley. JC Jackson had two interceptions and was the first player in the NFL to block a punt and get an INT in the same game since Patriot safety Patrick Chung in 2010. Devin McCourty continued his string of high-level play as well. He now has four interceptions in four games this season as the Patriots added to its status as the No. 1 defense in forcing turnovers this season.
The secondary also forced an incompletion on fourth-and-goal from the New England 3-yard line as it clung to a six-point lead while the defensive front totaled five sacks. New England sacked Allen four times on third down and sacked Barkley for a loss of nine to force third-and-forever late in the fourth. It was the same relentless pressure that Kyle Van Noy showed as he caused the Collins interception to end the game and the pressure defensive lineman Adam Butler showed as he blew up a screen pass just prior.
In the end, the offense did not deserve to win, but the defense did not deserve to lose. With that, the Patriots will wake up Monday morning with the outright lead in the AFC East for the first time this season. And more likely than not, that’s where they will finish things. Again.
While the difference between watching game film after a win and after a loss cannot be understated, the Patriots will have to go back to the drawing board. They have problems they need to fix. The offense against the Bills was horrid. Brady’s QBR of 45.9 was the lowest it’s been since, strangely, the last time the Patriots played Buffalo in Week 16 or 2018. Brady (18-for-39 for 150 yards, zero touchdowns) connected with Josh Gordon on just three of seven throws and connected with Phillip Dorsett on an uncharacteristic two of nine throws.
Put that alongside Sony Michel’s 63 yards on 17 carries, the majority coming on the Patriots last real offensive drive, and it will likely not cut it in the long term.
Of course, Buffalo is as good a defensive team as the Patriots has seen thus far. It showed. The Patriots couldn’t move the football, punting on nine of 13 drives. Buffalo had more than double (23 to 11) first downs than New England and had 375 yards of offense compared to 224 for New England.
Whether you want to attribute that to injuries on the offensive line, fullback James Develin being placed on IR, Edelman and Rex Burkhead both being limited this week due to injures of their own, that’s fine. All our valid arguments. But it’s the NFL. The injury bug may have bitten the Patriots, but the show must go on.
The good news is, with this defense not needing to rely on its offense, the Patriots have some time to figure it out. Their next real test likely won’t come until Week Eight or beyond.
