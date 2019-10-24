Michael Bennett could not mend his relationship with the New England Patriots, specifically coach Bill Belichick and defensive line coach Bret Bielema, and it led to his trade to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.
If you listened to Bennett's comments to reporters on Wednesday, the first time he spoke since returning from a one-week suspension, it should not come as a complete shock.
However, the price may. The Patriots traded the veteran defensive lineman to Dallas for a 2021 seventh-round pick, according to ESPN. Bennett will return to Gillette Stadium Week 12 when the two teams meet.
The trade helps the Patriots clear about $2.5 million in salary-cap space, according to ESPN. With a modest return in draft compensation, that's the biggest benefit.
Bennett was once thought to be the biggest off-season move made by the Patriots. He was thought to be the replacement for Trey Flowers, who left in free agency. Then the Patriots opted to transition to a 3-4 defense rather than the 4-3 Bennett was used to, and he never seemed to catch on to the two-gapping role, which turned into a disappointing time period for both team and player alike.
Bennett's playing time decreased nearly week after week, ultimately leading to the breaking point. He was suspended last week due to conduct detrimental to the team.
Bennett said the suspension was due to a "philosophical disagreement" with Bielema, the defensive line coach.
When he was asked Wednesday if that was an on-field or off-field philosophy, Bennett said both.
It was one of the many times he appeared to not hold back. He sounded like a man on their way out the door.
"It's America. You can voice your opinion about how you feel about certain situations. That's what I did," Bennett said.
He was asked what he took away from the suspension.
"I didn't take away nothing. I got suspended. Lost money. What am I supposed to take away from that? There's no love lost. It's just how it is."
He said, "It is what is is," when asked if he were happy playing for the Patriots, and "It's up to them," when asked if he expected to be traded.
Again, a man that sounded like he was on his way out.
Those actions likely came due a significant decrease in playing time.
Bennett played just 11 defensive snaps (22 percent) in the Week 6 win over the New York Giants, his last game with the Patriots. It was the least amount of snaps he had got on the season, consistently declining from when he was on the field for a season-high 39 snaps (55 percent) during the season opener against Pittsburgh.
Bennett had five tackles, 2.5 sacks and one pass defended in six games with the Patriots. In that six-game span, he was on the field for 35 percent of snaps.
Bennett's trade was the second big move in two days for the Patriots, as they placed receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve Wednesday, with the likelihood they will release him shortly.
The Patriots will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
