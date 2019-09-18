When New England Patriots 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn was sent to the injury reserve on Tuesday, it not only marked the second time in his two-year career, but it came as part of a bigger problem.
Wynn is the third offensive lineman to be injured just two weeks into the season. The more troubling is that two of the three are long term injuries, while one is considered week-to-week.
The Patriots are now without starting center and captain David Andrews (blood clot in lungs) for the season, left tackle Wynn (foot) for atleast eight weeks and right tackle Marcus Cannon (shoulder) continues to be week-to-week.
It also means the Patriots have run out of space on the two-man returnable IR list. First-round pick N’Keal Harry is able to return after Week Eight while Wynn can’t return until Nov. 17 against Philidelphia. If the Patriots have to send an additional player to IR, either that player or Wynn/Harry will not be able to return.
The more troubling problem, however, is the current scenario with the offensive line. The Patriots O-Line depth includes starting left guard Joe Thuney, starting center Ted Karras, starting right guard Shaq Mason, tackles Korey Cunningham and Marshall Newhouse, as well as interior offensive linemen Jermaine Eluemunor, James Ferentz and Caleb Benenoch, who New England brought in when Wynn went to IR, and Cannon.
“I think they’re trying to do the best they can,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said in a conference call on Tuesday. “There’s some moving parts there. Some of them anticipated or had a chance to plan for, some happened rather quickly and you have to react to those.
“But yeah, that group is a hardworking group,” he added. “They’ve communicated well together and the guys with more experience helping some of the guys with less experience, but overall we’ve just tried to take it day-by-day and do the things that we can do. We can’t do everything but we can do the things that we feel confident in, that we’re able to practice and prepare for and hopefully we can do a good job of those as we’re starting to expand overall with that group.”
Figuring out what the Patriots can do, and feel confident in in regards to the offensive line, will be the job of Dante Scarnecchia.
Scar is well-deserving of Belichick’s confidence over the past three decades. He likely has a Hall of Fame resume. But if he is able to make this group work, down three starters, two of which are out long term, it would be among his best works yet.
“Dante (Scarrnechia) does an excellent job of developing younger players and getting older players and the playing group to play cohesively, and with good communication, and trust and accountability for each other,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s an excellent game-planning coach, and an excellent in-game coach in terms of making adjustments and recognizing what the problems are and fixing them. Very fortunate to have had the opportunity to coach with him for, going all the way back to ‘96, for so many years.”
The possibilities with how Scar and the Patriots could go about it are extensive.
Based on what we’ve seen, Newhouse started in place of Cannon at right tackle in the Patriots 43-0 win over the Dolphins. However, when Wynn went down, Newhouse moved to protect Brady’s blindside with Cunningham filling the hole at right tackle.
Newhouse told reporters after Sunday’s game that he was able to learn about 80 percent of the playbook before he took the field. So while he was far from perfect, at the time, it was good enough. It goes to show Newhouse at left tackle and Cunningham at right tackle could be an option.
Another option could be versatile offensive lineman Joe Thuney at left tackle.
Thuney, who is going into the final year of his rookie contract, played some left tackle during the preseason when the Patriots were without Wynn, who was recovering from the Achilles injury that sidelined him his entire rookie season (Wynn has only played two NFL games).
Of course, Thuney playing left tackle would then leave a hold at left guard. Among the candidates to fill that position could be Benenoch, who started all 16 games at right guard for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. With so many moving parts already, the Patriots would likely like to keep as many players in their usual position as possible, AKA the reason to not move right guard Shaq Mason to the left side so Benenoch could play on the same side he did all of last season.
The addition of Benenoch (after Wynn went to IR) makes things a little interesting. He is an interior lineman while the Patriots were in need of tackle depth. It makes you wonder if they did brought in the best offensive lineman available knowing Thuney could be moved to left tackle.
The return of Cannon, possibly this week or next, will greatly help the situation. At that time, the Patriots could throw Newhouse or Cunningham at left tackle with the four other players — Thuney, Karras, Mason and Cannon — returning to their usual playing position.
It will be interesting to see what the Patriots do on the offensive line, especially considering it’s just about the only position on the field they are left with a lack of depth and questions to answer.
