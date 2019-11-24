FOXBORO — New England Patriots’ cornerback Stephon Gilmore stood at his locker and was asked if he expected to do what he had just done against Dallas Cowboys’ receiver Amari Cooper, who Gilmore had referred to as one of the best receivers in the NFL earlier last week.
“Yeah,” Gilmore said.
And why was that?
“Because I believe in myself,” Gilmore responded after the Patriots held the Dallas Cowboys without a touchdown in a 13-9 win over the NFC East leaders, helping New England to yet another 10-win season.
A big reason behind that was Gilmore, who held Cooper without a catch for only the second time in the receiver’s career in a game where Cooper had played at least 20 snaps. For reference, the 25-year-old Cooper had 56 receptions for 886 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games entering Sunday while having averaged 85 yards per game since arriving with the Cowboys last year.
So, while you and I may not have seen that coming, Gilmore clearly did. It’s an expectation he has for himself every time he steps foot on the field. It doesn’t matter that he plays an opponents’ No. 1 receiver almost every snap.
“I’m confident in myself. I put the work in each and every day,” Gilmore said. “I don’t look at stats, I look at what I see in film. And I judge you on that. So, I go about it that way.”
A First Team All-Pro cornerback last year, Gilmore is certainly playing like an award recipient for the second consecutive year. And while it’s not a dominance that necessarily goes unnoticed, it can’t be overstated.
Cooper was just the most recent example in a long list of Gilmore’s conquests.
Cooper, who came into Sunday as one of the best receivers against man-to-man coverage, was targeted just twice in the game by quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott rarely even looked the way of his No. 1 receiver when Gilmore was lined up across from him.
Perhaps Prescott learned his lesson early. Prescott targeted Cooper, and thus his shadowing counterpart Gilmore, on the second play of the second quarter. With the quarterback falling away and throwing off his back foot, Gilmore made a diving play on the ball for an interception.
“We were just competing,” Gilmore said of the matchup with Cooper. “He’s a good receiver, he can run every route, got a great quarterback. It was fun competing against him today.”
Gilmore’s fourth interception of the season was a crucial play in the game, despite the fact that the Patriots were only able to cash in for three points on the ensuing offensive drive, which started at the Dallas’ 29.
“Any time we turn the ball over and get the ball back to our offense, we like our chances,” Gilmore said. “We left a couple of them out there. I think Jamie (Collins) punched one out there and we couldn’t get on it, but just got to keep fighting for the ball and get the ball back to our offense.”
Gilmore had another near interception in the end zone on a throw from Prescott intended for tight end Jason Witten. Gilmore, who was in coverage of Cooper down the sideline, dove back to his right but wasn’t able to haul it in on the goal line.
“It wasn’t just me,” Gilmore said. “We played a good zone coverage. We played man. We mixed it up. Coach put a good game plan in and it allowed me to play fast. You know, it’s fun going against the best guys in the league.”
Like many teammates, coach Bill Belichick was impressed as well.
“This was another great effort by Steph,” Belichick said. “You know, he just works and prepares so hard for his matchups every week, and takes those as such a personal challenge.
“But yeah, Steph’s as professional as they come. He knows the opponents inside-out, and his matchups, and the overall scheme and how to best play based on what our call is and what the situation is and so forth. He does a great job of that, so certainly a good day for him.”
Cooper had two-near catches, the first of which was called back due to a Dallas’ penalty and the second of which was overturned due to it being an incomplete pass. The latter practically ended the game as the Cowboys failed to convert a fourth-down conversion with 1:44 left.
It bothered that Gilmore he almost gave up a reception, which itself is laughable. But he didn’t. So, for the second straight game Gilmore did not allow a reception and through 11 games this season he has yet to allow a touchdown.
That’s dominance.
