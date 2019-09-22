FOXBORO — If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all through three weeks. Well, sort of.
The New England Patriots have yet to allow a touchdown on defense through three games this season, becoming the first defense to do so in the Super Bowl era, and it’s ultimately led them to a 3-0 record without even breaking a sweat.
On Sunday, it was a never-in-doubt, 30-14 victory over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots' offense, the Jets' defense and the Jets' special teams all outscored the Jets' offense, which has not recorded a touchdown since the third quarter of the season opener.
The Patriots' defense made Jets third-string quarterback Luke Falk wish he had mononucleosis like sidelined starter Sam Darnold. Falk threw for less than 100 yards (12-for-22 for 98 yards) while veteran running back Le’Veon Bell (18 carries, 35 yards) was grounded himself.
The only reason the Jets were even able to beat the 20-plus point spread was due to Patriots' returner Gunner Olszewski muffing a third-quarter punt which the Jets recovered in the end zone only to later have Patriot back-up quarterback Jarrett Stidham throw a fourth-quarter pick-six to safety Jamal Adams.
Without the special teams and offensive miscues, the Patriots could have recorded back-to-back shutouts for just the second time in franchise history (the first was in 1982 when they defeated Miami 3-0 win and took a 16-0 win over the Seahawks).
Quarterback Tom Brady (28-for-42, 305 yards, two TDs) returned for the offense after Stidham's interception and the Patriots held a two-possession lead for the final three quarters.
“I think we played good team defense at times,” downplayed coach Bill Belichick as the Patriots defense limited the Jets to 105 total yards (2.2 per play) with just six first downs and an abysmal 0-for-12 on third down. “There’s still things we need to work on and be more consistent at, things we can definitely coach better, but our players have prepared well, the communication has been good. We’ve tackled well, which is key against a team like the Jets with a great back like (Le’Veon) Bell and some elusive receivers like (Braxton) Berrios and (Jamison) Crowder. Those guys are hard to tackles. The tackling’s been good. That’s a plus.”
The Patriots' offense started off hot as well, scoring touchdowns on each of their first three possessions before hitting a lull midway through the second quarter and struggling for much of the third. Running back Rex Burkhead finally scored on a 2-yard run for the Patriots, which capped a 10-play drive covering 60 yards to give the Patriots a 30-0 lead with just over three minutes left in the third.
Sony Michel was limited to 11 yards on nine carries (one of the few downfalls on Sunday), but scored the first touchdown of the game after the Patriots marched 88 yards on nine plays on their first drive. Brady then hit Phillip Dorsett for a wide-open 25-yard touchdown on the New England second drive, in which they covered 45 yards on three plays.
On the Patriots' third drive of the game, Brady connected with Julian Edelman on a three-yard touchdown to put the Patriots up 20-0 with 13:34 left in the first half. The Patriots had 313 of their 381 yards of total offense come through the air as they struggled on the ground without running back James White and fullback James Develin to lead the way for Michel.
Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins continued his incredible start to the season with five tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. The two sacks by Collins were two of the five the Patriots ended up with as Michael Bennett had one of his own in the first quarter and Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Adam Butler and Chase Winovich all had a half sack. And the Patriots' defense forced its sixth turnover of the season with safety Devin McCourty’s third interception in three games.
