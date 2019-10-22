FOXBORO-- The New England Patriots are currently slated to have three draft picks on Day Two of the 2020 NFL Draft. They have a pair of third-round compensatory picks for players no longer on the roster (Trey Flowers, Trent Brown) in addition to a third and their own first-round pick on Day One.
So, while the Patriots trading away a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for receiver Mohamed Sanu is certainly a steep price tag, they have the draft capital to do so.
The trade was not announced by the team as of Tuesday night after ESPN was first to report the deal Tuesday morning.
No, it was not as cheap as what the San Francisco 49ers acquired receiver Emmanuel Sanders for from the Denver Broncos (Sanders and a fifth-round pick for 49ers’ third- and fourth-round selections), but there’s a reason for that. Sanders, similar to Golden Tate being traded for a third-rounder last year, is a nine-game rental.
Sanders will be a free agent after the 2019 season. Sanu will not as he is locked up until the conclusion of the 2020 season.
Trading a third-round pick for Sanders, an older receiver, did not make as much sense as trading a second-round pick for Sanu, who is under contract for an extra year.
“You try to look at the overall value and get a sense of what that value is, but again, each trade and each exchange takes on its own dynamics based on the individual player and the circumstances of the teams and so forth,” coach Bill Belichick said on a conference call Tuesday.
The Pats’ draft capital and ability to control Sanu next year makes the value, referenced by Belichick, there.
The Patriots will pay Sanu a portion of his $6 million base salary in 2019 and Sanu is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.5 million in 2020 as well.
Sanu’s addition also comes as someone the Patriots have watched from afar for an extended period of time. New England tried to bring him in during the 2016 offseason before the Falcons pushed the price too high. The Patriots now have a receiver they wanted. At the time that probably could have been said about both Demaryius Thomas and Antonio Brown, but this is different.
Sanu is stable. There’s no health concerns or character issues. And it’s likely Sanu can also make an immediate impact. Sure, it’ll start slower as he’ll have a smaller, 15-20 play role on Sunday. That was the case with Antonio Brown in Miami earlier this season, but Sanu will develop into much more than that.
He will likely be involved as a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver, along with Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett. And he will likely take the pressure off Edelman the most due to his ability as an inside receiver. Of course, he will be moved around the formation like New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels knows how to do better than anyone.
He will help a Patriots’ offense which has been good, but not great through the first seven games of the season.
So, while the price for Sanu was steep, the value (and reliability) is certainly there.
