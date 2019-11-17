The New England Patriots scored 17 unanswered points and held the Philadelphia Eagles offense at bay throughout much of the final three quarters to remain first in the AFC with a 17-10 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
The biggest takeaways as the Patriots get back in the win column following the bye week:
Patriots defense with dominant performance No. 9
After allowing the Eagles to take a 10-0 lead, the Patriots defense forced seven punts while forcing/recovering a Philadelphia fumble and also creating a turnover on downs in the Eagles' last 10 possessions. And really, the Eagles scored three of those 10 points due in large part to a 49-yard defensive pass-interference penalty (on Jason McCourty) on the first play of the game. New England allowed just 255 yards of total offense (sixth-fewest this year), including 81 yards on the ground, tied for its lowest since Week Seven against the New York Jets. The Patriots also recorded five sacks, bringing their total to 37 on the year (the most through 10 games since 1979). New England dominated defensively much of the third quarter as Philadelphia gained 11 total yards on its first two possessions of the second half and, at one point, compiled just 19 yards in five offensive series.
Red-zone troubles
The Patriots ranked 22nd in the NFL in red-zone offense coming into the game, scoring touchdowns on five of 11 attempts. It was much of the same on Sunday, as New England was successful on just 25 percent (1-for-4) of their red-zone trips. On their third offensive drive of the game, the Patriots reached the red zone after the first 10 plays gained 56 yards. Quarterback Tom Brady threw three passes for three yards on the next three plays prior to Nick Folk connecting on a 35-yard field goal. The Patriots' next possession, despite benefiting from starting their drive at the Philadelphia 48, reached the Philadelphia 4-yard line before three straight incompletions, including a drop in the end zone by Julian Edelman. It forced the Pats to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Folk. And on a third straight possession, as a result of a Danny Shelton forced fumble, the Patriots took over at the Philadelphia 22 before Michel ran for two yards to get the Patriots back in the red zone. The next two plays went for a loss of one yard and Folk connected on his third field goal, a 39-yard kick.
Under pressure
The Eagles had just one sack, but that doesn’t truthfully depict the pressure the Patriots' 42-year-old quarterback was under. Time and time again, Brady was forced to throw the ball away, sometimes throwing it a mile to the opposite side of the field, and others throwing it directly into the turf in front of him. It was part of the reason why Brady threw the most incompletions in any first half of his career (14). The growingly common occurrence is a product of a few things, including the offensive line, but it’s something that the Patriots hope to get resolved with the return of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who can play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Brady was clearly frustrated after the game, speaking with the media for just under two minutes and describing the offense as "up and down" through the team's first 10 games.
Double-pass touchdown
Even when the Patriots made the most of their red-zone opportunity, it still revealed desperation. Receiver Julian Edelman caught a pass from Brady and then found Phillip Dorsett in the end zone for the Patriots' first touchdown of the game. A double-pass in the red zone does not show much confidence in the running game or the Brady-led passing game.
Edelman still QB of WRs
The double-pass touchdown did reveal, however, that Edelman, who was rumored to have perhaps lost his QB-of-the-WRs job with the addition of high-school quarterback Mohamed Sanu, remains fully capable in the role. The 15-yard connection from the Kent State quarterback Edelman to Dorsett, followed by a two-point conversion by James White, gave the Patriots their first lead of the game (17-10) with 11:28 left in the third quarter.
Bailey’s boot
Rookie punter Jake Bailey was crucial in changing field position throughout the second half. Bailey connected on a 54-yard punt, forcing the Eagles to start their drive on their own 12-yard line with 34 seconds left and in need to go the length of the field to tie the game. It followed Bailey’s 55-yard punt with four minutes remaining, and along with a Philadelphia penalty, helped pin the Eagles at their own 6-yard line. That punt was the third time in the second half (fourth in the game) that Bailey landed punts inside the Philadelphia 10-yard line. The Eagles were forced to start drives at their 3, 5, 6, 12 (twice) yard lines. Bailey finished with eight punts for 381 yards (47.6 average), with six punts inside the 20-yard line.
N’Keal Harry debut
First-round draft pick N’Keal Harry made his NFL debut against the Eagles. Harry caught three of the four passes thrown his way by Brady, including a chain-moving 11-yard gain on the Patriots' third drive of the game. Harry played a significant number of snaps (32) in his NFL debut, in large part due to Phillip Dorsett not playing (concussion protocol) in the final 26:28 after his touchdown reception.
Eagles won line of scrimmage battle early
A major reason Philadelphia was able to hold a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter was due to its play up front. The Eagles absolutely took it to the Patriots, averaging nearly five yards per play during the first quarter, in which they ran off the final seven minutes of the period during a 16-play drive, which covered 95 yards and took 9:33 off the clock. Quarterback Carson Wentz hit tight end Dallas Goedert on a 5-yard reception, though he was nearly stripped at the goal line by cornerback Jonathan Jones. It was the final time the Eagles would score.
Shelton’s big game
Defensive tackle Danny Shelton appeared to be everywhere throughout much of the game. In addition to Shelton forcing a first-half fumble which led to a Patriots field goal, Shelton finished with a team-high seven tackles (six solo).
Folklore
The Patriots trailed merely 10-9 at the half due in large part because kicker Nick Folk cashed in on all three of his opportunities. Folk made each of the three first-half field goals he attempted, including kicks of 35, 22 and 39 yards.
AFC Playoff Picture
The 8-2 Baltimore Ravens dominated the Houston Texans on Sunday, 41-7, to remain one game behind the 9-1 Patriots for top honors in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) will play on Monday Night Football to try and take sole possession of third place, in front of both Indianapolis (6-4) and Houston (6-4). The Buffalo Bills (7-3) remain in the Wild Card picture.
