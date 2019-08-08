Tom Brady saw the field just once, serving as the New England Patriots' captain for the opening coin toss against the Detroit Lions, but it did not matter.
Led by back-up quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, a mix-and-match of unproven (yet impressive) receivers, and a noteworthy defensive performance, the Brady-less Patriots earned a dominant 31-3 victory over the Lions in their preseason opener Thursday night at Ford Field.
The Patriots' defense was impressive even with regulars like Stephon Gilmore, Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Dont’a Hightower not playing. Third-year defensive end Derek Rivers was among the defensive bright spots with two of the Patriots’ six first-half sacks of quarterback Tom Savage totalling 55 yards — a major reason why the Lions were held to just 28 total yards before halftime.
Starting linebackers Jamie Collins and Ja’Whaun Bentley, along with Shilique Calhoun and Danny Shelton all recorded sacks while edge-rusher John Simon continued his strong preseason as he intercepted a pass in the second quarter. Rookie defensive end Chase Winovich (1.5 total) had a sack of his own for the Patriots’ seventh of the game in the third quarter, proving some further pass-rushing talent.
The defense allowed just five first downs in the opening three quarters as Detroit was 1-for-8 on third down with a whooping -11 yards through the air during the span. Detroit fans booed as the Patriots went into the half with a 20-0 lead and Lions' starting quarterback Matt Stafford on the bench.
On the other side of the ball, Hoyer (12-for-14, 147 2 TDs) looked sharp through the first three offensive series, but perhaps no one in a New England uniform had a better debut than undrafted rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers had six receptions for 69 yards, catching a pair of first-half touchdowns from both Hoyer and Stidham (14-for-24, 179 yards, 1 TD).
Meyers led the Julian Edelman-less receiving corps who, despite coming into the season with a considerable amount of question marks at the position, were among the more promising signs against the Lions. First-round pick N’Keal Harry had two receptions for 36 yards, both on back-shoulder catches from Hoyer, where he showed the physical size and strength that Brady would love to see come September.
Maurice Harris (three receptions, 27 yards after three quarters) caught a touchdown from Hoyer on the Patriots’ second drive of the game before a pair fo costly drops. Meanwhile, Phillip Dorsett was targeted just twice in the first half, making one reception for 11 yards, and Dontrelle Inman narrowly missed out on a 13-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Tight ends Ben Watson (1 rec., 14 yards) and Matt LaCosse (2 rec., 37 yards) were also among the Patriots’ eight pass-catchers in the first half.
Hoyer and Stidham combined for 14-for-20 passing with three touchdowns in the opening half. Hoyer led the Patriots to a 13-0 lead with two touchdowns on their first three possessions before he was replaced by Stidham, who finished out the game.
Return man/receiver Braxton Berrios was also a noteworthy contributor. Berrios returned four punts for 35 yards while his longest return of the night, which would have been 18 yards, was called back after a holding penalty. Berrios, instead, settled for a longest return of 14 yards while also picked up a fourth-and-short conversion with a route that would have made Danny Amendola and Edelman proud. Berrios finished with three catches on three targets for 45 yards.
Jake Bailey took the game’s opening kickoff, and the first punt of the game, not punter Ryan Allen, which was a bit of a surprise. Bailey’s lone punt, which went for 45 yards, recorded five-plus seconds of hangtime. Allen also had his first two punts go for 91 yards. It’s a position battle that could come down to the wire.
Defensive back Duke Dawson was among the lowest of lows, continuing his tough start to training camp while Nick Brossette saw the most carries at running back with Alabama product Damien Harris not playing in the New England backfield, which was also without James White, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead.
