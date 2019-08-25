With the New England Patriots possessing such an extensive amount of depth, in a multitude of different positions, it will certainly make for some tough cuts as they approach the 53-man deadline on Saturday. Could it be a cause for some trades throughout the upcoming week? It’s a definite possibility.
The following are three possible trade scenarios for the Patriots:
- 1. QB Brian Hoyer to the Indianapolis Colts?
With the unexpected retirement of Colts quarterback Andrew Luck on Saturday night, the Patriots’ AFC rival could be looking for a backup to guide former New England signal-caller Jacoby Brissett. Hoyer could fit that void for the Colts as he enters his 11th NFL season. Of course, if the Patriots were to trade Hoyer, Tom Brady’s backup would ultimately be rookie quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Stidham has showed flashes this preseason, which could ultimately mean the 33-year-old Hoyer is not even a lock for 53-man roster. Supplement that with the fact that Hoyer is an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2020 season, and it could make him a trade chip. Hoyer is an above-average backup and a crucial piece in the team’s scout-team preparation. However, the veteran’s base salary of $2.8 million and cap hit of $3 million is probably too expensive for the Patriots to keep him just due to his scout-team benefits. Hoyer is not the second coming to Brady, and while it’s obvious Stidham is not at that level either, he is much cheaper option. And, as Patriot fans surely hope this is not the case, if anything long-term happens to Brady, chances are the Patriots would like to roll with Stidham and give him the experience. If the Patriots decide to make the trade, a return on investment could be a player like current Colts tight end Jack Doyle, who is coming off injuries and going into the final year of his contract as well. A draft compensation could be a fifth-round pick.
- 2. RB Rex Burkhead to the Houston Texans?
The Patriots have as deep a running-back room as anyone in the league, and the Houston Texans just had suspicions confirmed on Sunday that running back Lamar Miller did tear his ACL. On one hand, New England could value its depth at the position and shy away from dissipating that. After all, depth in September and depth in January are two very different things (just look at Cordarrelle Patterson taking snaps in the backfield last season). But with Sony Michel coming into the 2019 season as both an improved runner and pass-catcher, and James White proving as steady as anyone, Rex Burkhead could be the one on the trading block. Much like Hoyer, it would be another tough decision, which more than anything could be a product to just how much depth the team has in other positions. Another downfall in this situation, not even taking into account the fact that Burkhead is perhaps the team’s best two-way back, is his contract. In 2019, Burkhead will earn a base salary of $1.75 million while carrying a cap hit of $3 million and a dead cap value of $2 million. The dead cap value, or guaranteed money, makes Burkhead less likely to be cut. Burkhead, 29, has not been able to stay healthy during his last two seasons with the Patriots (18 regular-season games in the last two years), while White has been reliable as any and is almost guaranteed to not be included in any trade scenario. The Patriots could get a decent return for Burkhead, too, perhaps a third- or fourth-round pick, or player.
- 3. LB Elandon Roberts on the block?
This is perhaps the most unlikely of the three scenarios, but with another position of depth in their linebacking corps, the Patriots could look to sell off a piece. Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Dont’a Hightower lead the pack along with Ja’Whaun Bentley, while Elandon Roberts comes in as the fifth in that scenario. A season-ending injury to Brandon King on Thursday, however, caused that depth to take a bit of a hit already this preseason. Roberts, a fourth-year linebacker, could also perhaps fill King’s special-teams role as well as provide depth on defense. What makes a Roberts deal more likely, however, is the fact that he is on the bottom of that depth chart and the fact he’s an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2020 season. In 2019, Roberts will earn a base salary of $2.025 million while carrying a cap hit of $2.050 million and a dead cap value of $25,089. Of course, with the little amount of dead cap money, New England would not be paying much to cut him as it makes its 53-man roster, but it would still get something back in a trade. Any return on investment is better than no return on investment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.