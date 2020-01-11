“It’s always nice to see your name in print,” my Introduction to Journalism professor at Western New England University told me as a college kid in 2011. I remember that message more than any other.
And almost every day over the last five years I was privileged to see that. I was able to see my name, my byline in The Sun Chronicle. That’s what makes this bittersweet, knowing that I will not be able to pick up a copy of the paper and see it on either the front page or the sports pages as I’ll be moving on to my next journey in the industry as a writer for NESN.
The change has made me think about my time, which included a variety of roles and responsibilities, at The Sun Chronicle.
At first it was for writing news stories in North Attleboro. Admittedly, I was not very good at that. Truth is, I probably would have been fired after calling former North Attleboro Electric General Manager James Moynihan a dozen times to clear up the details on a single, eight-inch story on electric rates.
Thankfully, I got lucky. After a few short months covering town committee meetings, I made the beneficial switch to the Peter Gobis-led sports department. From that point on, I tried to highlight every feat for our circulation’s student-athletes. And luckily for me, with such talented teams around the area, there was plenty to write about — the MIAA state championships, the sectional titles, the league crowns and everything else. I was fortunate enough to cover all of it over the last 17.5 seasons.
Most recently, I got to talk with Mansfield’s Vinnie Holmes, Michael DeBolt, Nick Marciano and other football players on the field at Gillette Stadium after coach Mike Redding’s Hornets won the Division 2 Super Bowl. A week prior, I had a conversation with Bishop Feehan’s all-time scoring leader Francesca Yanchuk after winning the Division 1 South Sectional title in girls soccer. And looking back, I got to share a story that Foxboro’s Sophia DiCenso led the Warrior girls lacrosse team to a Division 2 Central/East title the same night she found out she made the U.S. U-19 Women’s Lacrosse team.
That privilege — talking to both coaches and student-athletes after their most memorable moments in their athletic careers — was what got me into the profession. It made it the most enjoyable.
And then again so was another aspect of the job. I’d hate to overlook how much fun it was covering the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots, especially the last two years where I served as The Sun Chronicle’s Patriots beat writer. The company-covered trip to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII was the highlight of my young career.
On top of all that, I got to build great relationships with those around the area’s athletic programs and those who supported it. First and foremost, the coaches like Foxboro’s Jack Martinelli, Jon Gibbs, Derek Suess, Lisa Downs, Brittany Sherry, Matt Noone; Mansfield’s Mike Redding and Mike Vaughan; North Attleboro’s Don Johnson and Sean Mulkerins; Attleboro’s Mark Houle and Mark Homer; King Philip’s Dave DeStefano and Brian Lee and so many more. And then there were those also on the scene like competitors-turned-friends Ryan Lanigan and Josh Perry, who made the nights on the sideline a bit more fun.
They and so many others gave me the tools to put together stories I was proud of, stories I enjoyed writing.
Much like every profession, the newspaper industry is not perfect (apologies if I ever spelled your name wrong). It’s not breaking news that the industry as a whole has seen a decline, and unfortunately, The Sun Chronicle is no different.
But those who work in the newsroom at 34 South Main Street have, much like myself, have done their best to put together a product they too are proud of. It starts with do-it-all manager Craig Borges, to the news side, to photographer Mark Stockwell and to Gobis, who’s as hardworking as anyone I’ve come across, and the sports department.
Without sounding too much like a public service announcement, please continue to support them. It doesn’t matter if that’s subscribing to the newspaper, buying one at the gas station, purchasing a photo of your son and/or daughter playing sports, etc. Do something to support your community, and the community they cover.
Because unfortunately, if you don’t, your sons, daughters or grandchildren may no longer have the privilege of seeing their name in print. And I promise, it’s always nice to see.
