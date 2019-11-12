New England Patriots running back James White hauled in a back-shoulder throw against the Baltimore Ravens that many receivers are not able to make.
He proceeded to make defenders miss on a series of zone-read runs, the elusive pass-catching back almost surprising the defense with his ability on the ground. He finished with a season-high nine rushing attempts for 38 yards Week Nine.
Both of which were examples of why the six-year veteran should be given more opportunities in the Patriots offense.
White, a captain, is highly respected by both teammates and coaches. It’s not a matter of whether or not he is capable. He is. It’s a matter of getting him more involved during a season which has seemed like he’s been less of a focal point.
White has 76 touches for 508 total yards in eight games played this year (missed Week Three) compared to 181 touches for 1,1,76 total yards during 16 regular-season games last year.
White has 10 or more touches in just four games this year, limiting him as he has yet to have a game with 100 total yards this season.
Last year, White had 10 games with 10-plus touches including 19 touches for 97 total yards Week Seven, 18 touches for 103 total yards Week One and 18 touches for 94 yards Week Eight.
White has been targeted in the passing game seven times or less in five of his eight games this year. Quarterback Tom Brady has thrown his way just 55 times through 10 games. It’s a key reason White has just 44 receptions for 404 yards and a mere one receiving touchdown.
Last year, White saw seven or more targets in 11 of 16 games including games with 14, 13, 10 and 10 targets, respectively. He was targeted 123 times in 16 games, recording 87 receptions for 751 yards and seven touchdowns.
The receiving numbers, first and foremost, are a stark contrast. It’s much of the same when it comes to White’s ground duties.
White has carried the ball five or more times in just three games this year, including his season-highs against the Ravens. He has 32 rushes for 104 yards on one touchdown this year, merely 13.0 rushing yards per game.
In comparison, White had 94 carries for 425 rushing yards in 16 games last season while he saw five or more carries in nine of 16 games including games with 12 and 11 carries, respectively.
He showed it most recently with the catch against Baltimore and with a game-changing gain on a screen pass against the Cleveland Browns.
He deserves more opportunities for the Patriots offense, which has yet to hit its potential.
The New England Patriots (8-1) will travel to the Philadelphia Eagles (5-4) on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.