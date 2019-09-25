It’s never too early to think about who will be on the 53-man roster as the confetti rains down at Hard Rock Stadium, filling the warm, night air in Miami as the New England Patriots celebrate the franchise’s record-setting seventh Super Bowl, right?
The recent news of fullback James Develin going to the return-eligible injured reserve list on Monday will surely leave the Patriots with some tough calls to make at the midway (or after) point of the season.
Will they go with receiver N’Keal Harry, left tackle Isaiah Wynn, and/or Pro Bowl fullback James Develin? They can only bring back two.
They should go with Wynn and Develin.
Since players that go to IR are required to be out at least eight weeks, Wynn should rejoin the team when he’s eligible Week 11. Develin should return Week 12, just as the Patriots are putting the finishing touches on the first-half of their tough, five-week span.
Why them two? The biggest aspect is need.
Wynn was starting at left tackle before he injured his foot, which is reportedly turf toe. Of course, Wynn has only played in two NFL games. He missed his entire rookie season with an Achilles injury and was injured Week Two in Miami. But he still started both games this season at a premium position in the league.
While replacement Marshall Newhouse has played fairly well in his two appearances, starting on the left side in the 30-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, the offensive line has taken hit after hit with injuries. Bringing back a healthy tackle, the team’s 2018 first-round pick, would certainly help that. That’s why Wynn should be choice No. 1.
Deciding between Develin and Harry is a little bit tougher, but we’re sticking with need.
Develin’s first and foremost impact comes in the running game. He is crucial on short-yardage situations (four goal-line touchdowns last year) and was the lead blocker on all nine postseason rushing scores last year. And along with that, Develin is a crucial contributor on the special teams unit, according to coach Bill Belichick. Belichick praised Develin to no end during a conference call on Tuesday.
“There’s no one person that can do what (Develin) does,” Belichick said.
Develin’s return, assuming it can be one week after Wynn, would complement the Patriots offensive line, making it the healthiest group of blockers since Week One. The two additions would help the Patriots get back to the ground-and-pound game they had last postseason. And with early signs depicting how good the New England defense can be, nothing can complement that like a good running game.
Harry, on the other hand, is more of a want than a need.
Of course, the Patriots would like to trot him out there with Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and even Jakobi Meyers. But with the Patriots have pass-catching options. Just throw in running backs James White and Rex Burkhead, and Harry would likely only see the field in four-receiver sets.
He’s physically gifted, but come postseason the Patriots would be much more inclined to have Dorsett, who’s done it before, out there with Edelman and Gordon. After all, quarterback Tom Brady has not had the chance to practice with Harry much this season, hampering their connection.
The Harry situation could get a little dicey based on Gordon. Currently, it seems Gordon is in a good place both mentally and physically. But if something happens with Gordon and he’s forced to leave the team midway through the year (Gordon was suspended in December last season), or another receiver suffers an injury, then Harry could be in play.
But another option could come in receiver Cameron Meredith. Meredith, who is currently on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, is eligible to return Week Six. The Patriots will have to decide if they want to bring him onto the 53-man roster, put him on IR, or release him. If the Patriots activate him, it gives the Patriots another receiver without having to pull Harry off IR.
Of course, there are additional aspects in terms of need.
Health is another obvious factor. If the Patriots know Harry, Wynn or Develin will not be healthy, they would not bring them back. But all three are said to be dealing with injuries that are not season ending.
It will be interesting to see how the Patriots go about their IR situation, but based on current need, Wynn and Develin should be those that return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.