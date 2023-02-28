Former Attleboro BlueFish swimmers Kaylin McMahon and Morgan O’Hara helped bring the Central Connecticut State University swim team a Northeast Conference title over the weekend for the seventh time in school history.
The Blue Devils scored 659.5 points to lock up the conference title, beating runner-up Wagner College by 58 points.
McMahon, a 2018 Norton High graduate, and O’Hara, an Easton native, both qualified for the finals in their events. McMahon was a finalist in the 400 IM, 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke. O’Hara was a finalist in the 200 IM, 400 yard IM and 200 breaststroke as well.
McMahon clocked a time of 2:02.82 in the 200 backstroke to place 14th, the third-quickest among Blue Devil swimmers. She improved on her preliminary time of 2:09.41. McMahon finished 14th in the 400 IM (4:38.46) and was 14th in the 200 backstroke (2:08.82).
McMahon was also named a College Sports Communicators all-academic on Tuesday, joining three other CCSU swimmers from the Division 1.
In the 200 breaststroke C final, O’Hara placed 18th (2:26.95), was 13th in the 200 IM consolation final (2:09.27) and eighth in the 400 IM (4:34.95).
