Central Connecticut State University swimmer Kaylin McMahon of Norton.

 STEVE_MCLAUGHLIN

Former Attleboro BlueFish swimmers Kaylin McMahon and Morgan O’Hara helped bring the Central Connecticut State University swim team a Northeast Conference title over the weekend for the seventh time in school history.

The Blue Devils scored 659.5 points to lock up the conference title, beating runner-up Wagner College by 58 points.

