PAWTUCKET -- The thought crossed through the minds of many a member of the Boston Red Sox' taxi squad assembled at McCoy Stadium.
"What if?"
When the Miami Marlins announced that 15 members had tested positive for the coronavirus last Tuesday, the immediate thought was, how would they fill those spots on the major league roster? With promotions from their minor league affiliates?
That’s exactly the message that Pawtucket Red Sox manager Billy McMillon has been preaching every day when the Red Sox' 24-player taxi squad assembles for workouts at McCoy Stadium. McMillon wants them to know that they are a phone call away from Fenway Park, be it through injury, non-performance or the thought of a COVID-19 pandemic within the clubhouse.
Especially among the 16 pitchers assembled for development. With the Boston pitching staff being hit early and often within the first week of the resumption of play, there are players in Pawtucket with major league experience – Kyle Hart, Darwinzon Hernandez, Josh Taylor and Brian Johnson to name a few – who would on the radar for a promotion.
“Every day, prior to our stretching, even our one-on-one’s, when we heard what happened in Miami, it was kind of a wake-up call to our guys,” McMillon said. “What I noticed is that many more guys are wearing their mask inside the clubhouse. They understand. You never want to wish anything bad on a guy, but they realize that they are the depth (of the Red Sox organization) and they could be getting a call any day.
“We’ll continue to harp on that and, hopefully, we don’t have a rash of COVID here.”
At the moment, the emphasis on the pitchers is to stretch out their arms, especially among a cast of potential starters such as Hart and Johnson.
“Hart for sure is a long guy,” McMillon said of his potential to work five innings, while the rest would fall into the possibility of two or three innings of duty. “We have a bunch of guys who are sitting at that two-inning range,” citing Tanner Houck, Mike Shawaryn, Josh Taylor, Bryan Mata and Chris Mazza. “I’m pretty confident that Hart is the only one to be going five (innings). That two-three inning range are several guys.”
The 29-year-old Johnson has pitched in 65 games over the past four seasons with Boston.
“His tempo was better, which was one of the things I liked,” said McMillon of Johnson's early work during intra-squad scrimmages. “He works fast. He’s not going to overpower you with stuff – he’s just going to pitch. He understands his strengths and weaknesses and he’s going to go out there and compete.”
Hernandez, a left-handed reliever with an electric delivery, appeared in 29 games with Boston last year, seven with the PawSox. Houck pitched in 16 games with the PawSox in 2019 after his promotion from Double-A Portland,
“It looked like he was under control, he wasn’t laboring,” McMillon said of Houck's first mound stint since March. Shawaryn appeared in 14 games with Boston last year, seven with the PawSox.
Establishing a practice day and game day routine should be established for players on the “taxi squad” who have been in MLB organizations prior to 2020.
“Getting acclimated on how we like to put development at the forefront, they’re learning that,” McMillon said. “The situations are more laid back instead of it they were in the middle of the season. The good thing is that everybody is getting a lot of individual work. They’re getting ready in case the call (from Boston) comes.
“They’ve pitched a lot of BP’s (batting practices), we haven’t had defenses out there,” McMillon added. “Game-like situations, facing batters, maybe over the weekend we’ll have defenses out there so that it will be more game-like. They’re trying to get back into their flow. Taylor looked good, Darwinzon is scheduled to go. It’s now a point of emphasis of getting some arm strength built up.”
Taylor, acquired from Arizona, had 62 strikeouts over 47 innings of work in 52 games with Boston. Hernadez had 57 strikeouts over 30 innings of work with Boston.
Both Taylor and Hernandez both had tested positive for the corona virus earlier in the season and are good stages of their comebacks, according to McMillon. “So far, both of them look like they’re ready to go up and help Boston.”
