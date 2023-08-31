ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High’s Ava Meehan has been selected for the U18 Junior Women’s USA National Team Selection this winter, putting her on the same team with standout field hockey stars from across the country.
The selection camp opens on Dec. 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and runs until the third of the month. Meehan joins Mary Adams (Andover), Molly Nye (Cambridge), Lindsey Brown (Boylston) as fellow representatives of Massachusetts.
Meehan, who is entering her senior season as a captain for the Shamrocks, is the reigning two-time Catholic Central League MVP in field hockey and a two-time Sun Chronicle All-Star. As a junior forward, Meehan collected 22 points on 10 goals and 12 assists to lead the Shamrocks in scoring for the second straight season.
Meehan, a University of North Carolina Chapel Hill commit, will join her sister Allison at UNC upon her graduation from Feehan this spring. Allison was a King Philip Regional High graduate in 2019.