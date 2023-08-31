BFHS_KPHS Field Hockey
Bishop Feehan High’s Ava Meehan, right, will attend the U18 Junior Women’s USA National Team tryout in December.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High’s Ava Meehan has been selected for the U18 Junior Women’s USA National Team Selection this winter, putting her on the same team with standout field hockey stars from across the country.

The selection camp opens on Dec. 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and runs until the third of the month. Meehan joins Mary Adams (Andover), Molly Nye (Cambridge), Lindsey Brown (Boylston) as fellow representatives of Massachusetts.