PROVIDENCE — Over the past three seasons in representing the Providence College men’s basketball team from coast to coast, Alpha Diallo has scored in double figures in 81 of 92 games.
Through the 125 games in which he has appeared in a Friar uniform since arriving on campus from New York City, via Brewster Academy, Diallo has started 106 games too.
But the 6-foot-7 Diallo never scored more points over 40 minutes as he did Saturday — finishing with 35 in 31 minutes of work in a 74-71 upset of No. 10 nationally ranked Seton Hall.
“Coach said that we have to have amnesia, whether we win or we lose, just roll off it,” Diallo said, coming off back-to-back disappointing losses to Xavier and St. John’s in Big East competition. “We just look forward to the next game and what we have to do to win.”
Diallo scorched the nets at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center before a sold-out crowd and national-TV audience, hitting 11 of 15 shots from the floor, including all five 3-pointers that he took.
Even more impressively, Diallo, a meager 56-percent shooter (69-for-122) at the free-throw line on the season, converted eight of his nine charity tosses — the Friars hitting on 14 of 19 during the second half, their final 10 points over the final two minutes being at the line.
“Alpha had his cape on — he was Batman, Robin, Superman,” PC coach Ed Cooley said of Diallo, a second-team All-Big East performer last season and likely to be named the Big East Player of the Week. “Alpha played the best game of his career; I haven’t seen a performance like that in my 14 years as a head coach.”
Diallo scored 19 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting. He scored nine points — with two 3-pointers and a three-point play — as the Friars shook off an 0-for-7 shooting start against the Pirates to then knock down eight straight shots in a 20-0 burst, leading to an eventual 25-point lead.
PC, which shot just 37 percent in losing a six-point game at Xavier and committing 24 turnovers in an 11-point loss at St. John’s, was on a tailspin.
“There’s a lot of basketball yet to be played,” Diallo said, as the Friars have wins over No. 16 Butler and No. 21 Creighton among their 14 wins overall. The Friars have five regular-season games remaining (Wednesday at Georgetown) and at least one Big East Tournament game in order to improve their résumé for NCAA Tournament consideration.
Diallo, averaging 13 points and eight rebounds on the season, also took in 10 rebounds, six of which were on the offensive glass. Diallo has eight double-doubles on the season and four games in which he has scored 20 points or more.
“Our toughness and our collective defensive attitude,” Cooley pointed to as the team limited Seton Hall’s mercurial guard Myles Powell to 27 points on 20 shots. “We’re still fighting for our lives; it’s hard winning in the Big East. We were feisty.”
Diallo shot 6-for-8 from the floor in the second half and had five rebounds. He scored nine points early in the second half after Seton Hall had twice narrowed its deficit to two points.
“Coach (Cooley) draws up a lot of scenarios in practice, and we try to execute things,” Diallo said of the Friars’ final four minute preparations. “We have great coaches in terms of scouting. That helps give you confidence, so that you know if you’re in a situation like that late in the game, you know what to expect, what to do.”
