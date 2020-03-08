PROVIDENCE — The Brown University lacrosse team scored the first five goals of the second half and stunned No. 8-ranked Virginia 14-13 Sunday, as junior Ryan Aughavin’s third goal of the match, with 42 seconds remaining, proved to be the game-winner.
Seniors Jack Kniffin and Luke McCaleb, along with sophomores Darian Cook and Colby Gendron, each scored two goals for the Bears (3-2). Virginia’s Matt Moore scored in his 27th consecutive game, with seven goals and three assists.
The wide-open game featured 100 shots taken by the two high-powered offenses, with Virginia outshooting the Bears by a 54-46 margin. Brown All-American goalie Phil Goss made nine of his 16 saves in the second half as the Bears rallied from an 8-2 deficit with 1:47 left in the first half.
