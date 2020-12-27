PROVIDENCE -- Experience wins basketball games, especially experience from the guard positions as David Duke and A.J. Reeves demonstrated in a pulsating 95-90 victory over DePaul in double overtime for the Providence College Friars at Alumni Hall Sunday in a Big East Conference game.
It was a 3-point shot by Reeves with six seconds left in regulation time that knotted the score at 74 all and forced overtime.
It was a basket on a driving layup by Duke, off of a Reeves steal with 63 seconds left in the first overtime that enabled the Friars and Blue Demons to be deadlocked at 83-all after five extra minutes.
Then it was pairs of free throws by both Duke (with 2:46 left) and Reeves (with 2:10) remaining that enabled PC to prevail.
Reeves (22 points with four 3-pointers, four rebounds and three steals) and Duke (24 points with six assists and five rebounds) complemented a double-double by Nate Watson (18 points, 14 rebounds).
"You try to do the best that you can with your players to put them in a situation under duress in practice," head coach Ed Cooley said of executing when the games are for real. "Those veteran players know what they've got to do."
The Friars withstood herculean efforts by DePaul senior guard Charlie Moore (19 points, eight assists, five rebounds) and the 2019 Big East Rookie of the Year, the former Mt. Basketball in Michigan, sophomore Romeo Weems (21 points with five 3-pointers, seven rebounds).
Reeves scored 15 second-half points as the Friars held upwards of an eight-point (47-39) lead, but a four-point deficit (62-58) with just under six minutes left. Weems and Moore both hit 3-pointers for DePaul in the final three minutes, with the latter also hitting two free throws with 16 seconds left to put the Blue Demons in front, 74-71.
"We've been in this position before," Reeves said about PC battling through four ties and four exchanges of the lead in the final four minutes of the second half, then going up four times in the first overtime and three times in the second overtime. "We have to keep the routine."
There has been no other Friar foe that the Providence College men's basketball team has found more favor with in Big East competition than the Blue Demons of DePaul.
The Friars not only own a 33-12 edge in the series which dates back to 1961, but also an 18-7 advantage in Big East Conference games. Moreover, PC has won 19 of 23 meetings with DePaul in Providence.
PC was able to gain a 34-29 lead at halftime due to complementary work at both ends of the floor. Despite shooting just 37 percent (13-for-35) and missing eight straight 3-pointers after Duke nailed a trifecta, PC had eight players contribute points (nine by Duke), had Watson take down six rebounds for an 24-16 rebounding edge, saw Jared Bynum dish out three assists, and the Friars hit on seven of eight free throw attempts. Jimmy Nichols, Noah Horchler and Bynum all scored five points to lend to the balance.
Horchler finished with 10 points, Nichols had seven points and three rebounds and Bynum four assists.
"That's where length comes in: I thought in those situations (late-game steals) made a big, big difference to cover up our lack of lateral quickness," Cooley said.
At the other end of the floor, the Friars limited DePaul to just two 3-point shots, to just four free throws, and to just one offensive rebound in the first half.
PC faced just one deficit (at 15-14) and was deadlocked twice with DePaul. PC led by as many as eight points (31-23) with just over two minutes left after two free throws by Duke and a bucket by Watson inside, and created the five-point lead at intermission on a three-point play by Nichols.
"I'm proud of our guys showing some resilience," Cooley added. "We got down, and as a coach you have to believe in your veterans. Some of it's rhythm, some of it's confidence, some of it is the ball fell in. I've seen enough in practice where you give those players freedom, give them confidence, you install that in them to get these results."
PC (6-3) was playing the first of three straight "home" Big East games in Alumni Hall, and has a game with Butler Wednesday and welcomes Creighton Saturday.
DePaul has played the fewest games of any NCAA Division I program still competing this season, having taken to the floor for the first time Wednesday with a 19-point win over Western Illinois.
The Blue Demons were slated to start the season Dec. 6 against Iowa State, but then had 10 games postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the program or due to contact tracing. It was such that DePaul coach Dave Leitao, the New Bedford native son, had only six practice sessions over the past month in which he has been able to work five-on-five. "We've understood that more now than ever, that these games are precious," Leitao said of the Blue Demons' plight.
"We played a very physical team in DePaul; they've only played two games in nine, 10 months and damn near have the game won; it showed our maturity to bounce back," Cooley said. "Credit to the players to execute a game plan coming down the stretch."
The Friars did surrender 90 points, 16 in the two overtime periods to DePaul, but the Blue Demons misfired on a trio of 3-point shots over the final 30 seconds of the second overtime period.
"We're so far behind defensively, that's the one thing that we've been able to hang our hat on," Cooley added. "We're not the biggest offensive team in the country, but for the most part, we try to grind you, defend you, take away the 3 (point shot). We just happened to turn it up in that second overtime and made some good adjustments. We got some key stops when we needed them.
"In order for us to improve defensively, our discipline has to continue to improve. We had a lot of mental breakdowns. We're a long way away from the team that we want to be defensively. I'm liking what I'm seeing as we continue to get better."
