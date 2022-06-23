NEWPORT — Felix Auger-Aliassime, the ATP’s ninth-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, had heard much about the ambience and serenity that is the International Tennis Hall of Fame Championships. So the 21-year-old Montreal native committed to making his Newport debut when the ATP 250 Tour event begins July 10.
“I’m looking forward to competing in the Hall of Fame Open for the first time,” Auger-Aliassime said from England. “Newport’s tennis history is one of a kind. I’m excited to experience all that it and Newport has to offer and continue the grass court season.”
Auger-Aliassime owns a 22-8 record on grass heading into the All England (Wimbledon) Championships. He will become the first ATP top 10 player to join the Newport field sine John Isner in 2018.
He gained top-10 status on the ATP Tour, helping Team Canada win the 2022 ATP Cup.
Hall of Fame Tournament Director Brewer Rowe presented Auger-Aliassime with a wild-card entry, joining a field that includes 18 players currently ranked among the top 100 on the ATP Tour.
“Felix brings an elite resume as an ATP champion and Grand Slam semifinalist and exciting brand of tennis to Newport,” Rowe said. “We’re excited to introduce him to the great history of our venue.”
Auger-Aliassime became the first Canadian to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open in September of 2021. He then advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open and won his first ATP singles title at Rotterdam — beating No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the semifinals and No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.
Auger-Aliassime will be the No. 6 seed at Wimbledown where he was a quarterfinalist in 2021.
Isner, a four-time Hall of Fame Championships titlist who is ranked No. 26 in the world joins 2018 champion Steve Johnson along with No. 33 Jenson Brooksby and No. 37 Alexander Bublik on the entry list.