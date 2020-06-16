NORTON
She led the Norton High softball team to a winning percentage of .878 and started every softball game at second base for the Lancers since her freshman season.
In the 74 games that the Lancers played over the past three seasons, Liv Menyo was on the field for 65 victories. So it’s hard for Menyo to fathom that she was not on a softball field contending for a championship in her senior season as a Lancer.
Menyo was a member of three consecutive Tri-Valley League championship teams at Norton High. The Lancer second baseman played in MIAA Division 2 South Sectional title games as a freshman and as a junior.
A two-year captain as well, Menyo was experienced at taking line drives and trick-hop ground balls to second base. She was as prepared as anyone for the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic put an asterisk next to 2020 in the record books.
“We had a good shot, our team didn’t change very much,” Menyo said of the Lancers’ expectations. “I’ve been fortunate to play on a lot of good teams, I’ve always gone by the older girls — saying that we’re going to win this, they inspired me. We are really good at what we do.”
That’s Menyo, tried and true.
“She’s the hardest-working person on the team,” Norton coach Wade Lizotte said of her work ethic. “She never took a practice off. She set the tone and always carried out my team expectations.”
Menyo plays softball 12 months of the year, most recently with the Bridgewater-based New England Shockwaves program. She has also played in for Norton-based Avalanche and Seekonk-based Impact programs.
“I started playing softball early, kindergarten or first grade,” Menyo said of her lifelong devotion to the sport, with her dad (Paul) coaching her through the youth leagues and with Norton travel teams.
“It helped me a lot, he could see the progress that I was making and we were always talking softball in the car back and forth from practice and games,” Menyo added. “From then, I always wanted to go all on for softball.”
Menyo has batted in the No. 2 spot of the order in each of her three varsity seasons, hitting .352 as a freshman, .270 as a sophomore and .445 as a junior.
“She always puts in a solid at-bat,” Lizotte said.”She could spray the ball around all over the field. She’s tough to defend in that way.
“She could sacrifice (bunt) when I needed her to, could draw a walk, you could always count on her to get on base. Moreso, she’s a great kid. I’m really proud of her and the young lady she has grown into.”
Menyo is one of a half-dozen seniors who would have been in the starting lineup for the Lancers this season.
But that’s only half of Menyo’s story. Moreover with an academic senior class ranking of No. 14, the Colby College-bound Menyo is one of a trio of the Lancer softball players to be ranked among the top 30 academically, joining Janet Jolly and Sofia Knopf.
“That’s Liv, she will always speak about the team, put the team first, it’s never about her,” Lizotte said.
Over his five-year reign as Norton’s head coach, the Lizotte-led Lancers have won four of the past five TVL titles (2016, ’17, ’18 and ’19) and were in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional title game three times (2015, ’17 and ’19).
“I have no doubt about it, this team would have had an incredible season,” Lizotte envisioned of the run through Tri-Valley League competition and the post-season. Menyo recalled a late inning rally for a victory on a Destiny McGrath homer at Medway on a turf field in 2019 as being a milestone as well, another step in the story of success.
“I’ve always preached team for the five years that I’ve been the head coach (taking over for Brian Clemmey),” Lizotte added. “ I believe that’s how you bring high school athletes together — one team, one purpose, one goal.”
“I’m extremely proud of our program and our accomplishments. The tightness of the team and the friendship — these are just incredibly nice people. That’s what has impressed me the most over the last two years. And they are all fierce competitors.”
Julia Alves, the Lancer first baseman, “is just an incredibly nice person;” according to Lizotte. Brenna Brawell, the third baseman, “is the one that keeps the team tight, the glue that holds them all together; catcher Erica Ransom “has a big bat, this would have been her year;” pitcher Sofia Knopf “has tons of talent;” and centerfielder Janet Jolly Is “the best athlete on the team.”
The Lancers won 19 games last season. Entering the Division 2 South Sectional as the No. 5 seed, the Lancers took a one-run decision over Dighton-Rehoboth; shut out No. 4 seed Falmouth in the quarterfinals; stunned top-seeded and twice-beaten defending sectional champ Greater New Bedford Voke in the semifinals; and then crushed No. 6 seed Fairhaven (10-1), which had scored 27 runs in winning its three tournament games, for the championship. The Lancers lost a one-run decision to Gloucester in the state semifinals.
In 2018, Menyo and the Lancers won 21 games, playing 10 scoreless innings with Greater New Bedford Voke in the Division 2 South semifinals.
Menyo has opted for Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for its academics and the opportunity to play softball with the Mules.
“I always wanted to stay in New England,” said the prospective psychology major. “It was the first school that I visited and nothing else compared with it. It’s similar to Norton, I like that it’s small.”
Menyo cited the individuality of softball, offensively and defensively within the team concepts, as being her selling point for the sport.
“You can always practice your own skills and I like the team atmosphere,” she said.
Menyo was a pitcher, outfielder, shortstop and third baseman through her youth softball days, but when she arrived at Norton High, one of the all-time greats in the state, Kelly Nelson (currently the ace of the staff at the College of the Holy Cross) was in the circle.
“I’m so thankful that as a freshman I got to play on a team with her,” Menyo said. “Winning the South Sectional in my first year, I was given an opportunity that not many girls get in four years.”
Even learning to play a different position.
“It wasn’t too hard of an adjustment learning to play second base,” Menyo said of finding her way onto the field as a freshman. “There’s a lot of responsibility there, knowing when to cover, backing people up, you have to be on your toes all the time.”
Especially with a pitcher the stature of Nelson in the circle, foes often attempting to bunt to try to reach first base. “Those situations too where I would have to cover first base, that’s why practice is so important.
“That’s why playing club softball makes all the difference.”
Menyo suggested that study habits and a work ethic academically (three AP courses as a senior) are rooted in her softball career.
“I got into a routine and you don’t have time to procrastinate,” she said. “I always want to put my best foot forward. Softball helped me so much with that.”
