The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced changes to its statewide basketball tournament on Tuesday.
This postseason will kick off for the first time in nearly two years, and will feature 20 semifinal games with 10 finals across all five boys and girls basketball divisions.
The changes, made off of recommendations from the Tournament Management Committee, were approved by the assembly to “support the MIAA’s overall goals and philosophy, particularly to ensure greater equity across schools and sports,” said the press release.
“As we continue to implement the new tournament structures, we are grateful to all of the student-athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, and others who are helping us improve the experience statewide,” the release added.
The changes also have allowed the MIAA an opportunity to consider equity issues related to venues where the games are played, with games now scheduled for comparable high school and college venues. The finals will be plated in Lowell’s Tsongas Center.
The basketball tournament was formally structured around four divisions, with semifinal games played at TD Garden and at other high school and college venues depending on region.
There was no mention of games to be played at TD Garden going forward.