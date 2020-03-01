NORTON — Coach Marc Liberatore always believes that his Norton High boys’ basketball team is capable of playing good defense, just not so much for extended periods of time in a man-to-man scheme.
The Lancers proved Liberatore to be a successful strategist in opting to start the second half playing man-to-man — because Fairhaven High School went scoreless for all eight of those minutes in the third quarter, shooting 0-for-8 from the floor while committing eight turnovers.
That performance at the defensive end of the floor well-complemented a balanced team effort at the other end as the No. 4-seeded Lancers notched their 10th straight victory, improving their season’s slate to 11-1 in their final workout of the season on their home Larry Larocque Gymnasium Saturday with a 57-29 conquest of the South Coast Conference member Blue Devils in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 3 South Tournament.
Senior guard Colin Cochrane tallied 23 points, scoring 12 first-half points and hitting a trio of 3-pointers for the Lancers, while senior center-forward Hunter Murphy took down 14 rebounds and accounted for 12 points.
The Lancers erased an early 5-0 deficit by scoring 13 unanswered points in the first quarter, and received eight points from the hand of Cochrane in the second quarter to stake a 28-19 lead by intermission and continued to receive contributions aplenty thereafter.
Senior guard Thomas Bingel supplied pressure defense at the point, not to mention banking in a 3-point shot to finish off the Lancers’ 13-point spree.
Senior center Mike Belcher was a presence in the paint with his 6-foot-5 frame, scoring eight points, and Sean McNichols was energetic for all 94 feet.
And that’s not to forget that when both Cochrane and Belcher drew their fourth personal fouls in the third quarter, senior Matt O’Keefe and junior Josh Coffey handsomely and seamlessly flourished on the floor as the Lancers took a 39-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lancers (18-4) now move along to the semifinal round of the postseason sweepstakes Tuesday evening (7:30 p.m.) at Taunton High against No. 1-seeded, 19-game winner Rockland.
“We were doing all sorts of different stuff (defensively) in the first half, so we talked about it and said let’s just go ‘man,’ “ Liberatore said of the strategy to take away Fairhaven’s shooting skills. The Blue Devils shot just 3-for-14 against a mixed bag of Lancer defenses in the first quarter, then hit two 3-pointers in the second quarter.
“They can shoot it pretty good, that’s how they won their 15 games,” Liberatore added. “In the first half, they moved the ball pretty well and got some open looks. We’ve played more zone than man this year, but in games like this you’ve got to play man. We rebounded the ball well too; a lot of times they were one-and-done.”
At the outset of the second quarter, Murphy converted a drive into a three-point play, then a Cochrane steal resulted in another three-point play for Norton and a 19-8 lead. And true to team concepts, Coffey fetched an offensive rebound as the shot clock expired, was fouled and hit two free throws.
Then within the first minute of the second half, Belcher converted a three-point play, and a minute later McNichols converted a steal (one of 12 second-half Fairhaven turnovers) into two points.
The Lancers might have won by 30 points-plus too were it not for missing four third-quarter free throws, seven fourth-quarter free throws, and 13 overall.
“We told the kids, it’s not ending here,” Liberatore said to incite his Lancers prior to tap-off. “We kept extending it one trip at a time on offense and grinding on defense. We have played too well all year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.