NORTON — For a six-minute stretch of the first half, the Norton High boys’ basketball team was defending with gusto and finishing off shots at the end of the floor of the Larry Larocque Gymnasium Wednesday, enjoying a spurt of 16 unanswered points.
That paved the way for Norton to take a 57-45 victory over Sandwich in the opening round of the MIAA Division 3 South Tournament.
Colin Cochrane scored 14 of his 18 points during the first half as Norton built a 35-23 advantage. Sean McNichols added 12 points in the contest.
The No. 4-seeded Lancers (17-4) have been virtually unbeatable on their home floor this season, having won 10 of 11 outings. And Norton gets to play there again, meeting South Coast Conference member Fairhaven in a quarterfinal-round game Friday, with a 6:30 p.m. tap-off.
“We made some shots and we got some points in transition off of our half-court press,” Norton coach Marc Liberatore said of the first-half surge.
The Lancers relied on a match-up zone and half-court trap to keep Sandwich under control. However, the Lancers owned just a 41-35 lead entering the fourth quarter, and their inability to hit free throws (8-for-21 in the game) did not lead to extending the margin.
“They cut our 14-point lead to six, and then with us not making free throws, at least we got some key baskets,” added Liberatore. The Lancers, who have now won 13 of 14 games, lost a first-round game in the 2019 tournament to Norwell.
