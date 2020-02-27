HINGHAM — Hingham High hit a free throw with one second remaining to force overtime, and then tallied 17 points over the extra four minutes to trump Foxboro High 76-62 Thursday in opening-round action of the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament.
“They made a run (7-0) at the start of overtime, and we were playing catch-up from there on,” Foxboro High coach Jon Gibbs said of his No. 12-seeded Warriors (14-9).
Brandon Borde tallied 20 of his 22 points during the first half for Foxboro, then the Harbormen employed a box-and-one defense to deny him touches of the ball over the final 20 minutes.
Donald Rogers totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Will Morrison hit a trio of 3-point shots and finished with 11 points.
Foxboro gained a 41-22 lead at halftime, hitting seven of its 10 3-point shots in the game — three of those by Borde.
However, the Warriors managed to score just four third-quarter points, but still managed to own a 45-43 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We let it slip a bit there, instead of being able to extend our lead,” Gibbs said. No. 5-seeded Hingham (17-6) deadlocked the score at 59-all at the end of regulation time.
“It was two evenly matched teams,” said Gibbs. “Everyone is bigger than us, and they had some long guards,” as evidenced by the Harbormen taking in 15 offensive rebounds in the contest. “They hurt us on the glass.”
Randolph 66, Bishop Feehan 51
RANDOLPH — After taking a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Shamrocks succumbed to the athleticism, the offensive rebounding skills, and transition game of the Blue Devils in the opening round of the Division 2 South Tournament.
“We really felt that our side of the bracket was open,” Bishop Feehan High coach Dean O’Connor said of the Shamrocks’ (13-8) chances to advance.
Randolph took a 32-26 lead at the half and owned a 45-40 lead entering the fourth quarter. Then the Blue Devils went on a 21-point tear over the final eight minutes.
Yden Boucicaut, Nico Scaringello and Matt Achin all scored 11 points for the Shamrocks, who were outscored 11-5 at the free-throw line in the contest.
The Shamrocks faced upwards of a 14-point (28-14) deficit during the first half, but clawed back in the second quarter, as Boucicaut scored five points and Achin four.
“We played well in spurts,” added O’Connor. “Overall, I was pleased with the season, we made strides.”
