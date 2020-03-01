TAUNTON — Senior Andrew Roomey hit two field goals, one of them a 3-pointer, and scored five points for the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team.
But it was what the Hornet did at the other end of the floor playing defense that enabled Mansfield High to well-construct a 73-52 victory over Needham High Sunday in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament.
All-Bay State League selection Will Dorion was rendered ineffective to say the least under Rooney’s surveillance, as the Rockets’ senior guard was limited to two field goals through three quarters of play.
In taking away Needham High’s catalyst for offense and source of points, the Hornets’ man-to-man defense limited the Rockets to merely four third-quarter points — on 1-for-10 shooting — to turn a two-point advantage (31-29) at halftime into a 22-point lead entering the fourth quarter.
“He (Rooney) did a really good job,” Vaughan added, noting that Dorion scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter when the issue was moot.
And the Hornets exploited Needham’s defense for baskets inside — junior center T.J. Guy had 17 points — and outside, with senior forward Sam Stevens hitting four 3-pointers to finish with 22, and junior guard Matt Boen hitting a trio of trifectas and totaling 15 points.
So now it’s on to the Division 1 South title game for the fourth straight season for No. 1-seeded Mansfield (21-3).
“We try to convince these guys to make the extra pass, to look for the better shot,” Mansfield High coach Mike Vaughan said of the Hornets hitting 9-of-11 first-quarter points to score 22 points; making 9-of-13 third-quarter shots to total 24 points; and draining 8-of-10 fourth-quarter shots in scoring 18 points.
“I thought that we could score; there were some advantages that we had, we just had to trust each other,” Vaughan said of the ball distribution, as the Hornets had 15 assists on their 30 field goals with Guy (four assists), Rooney (four) and freshman Chris Hill (three) leading the way.
The Hornets trailed just twice — at 3-2 and at 27-26. Other than a sloppy nine-point second quarter in which Mansfield committed seven turnovers and shot 4-for-11, the Hornets took control of their destiny.
“We committed a lot more to defense,” Steven said of the Hornets taking away the Rockets’ inside game — 6-4 forward Jacob Hamermesh picked up his third foul four three minutes into the second half — and stretching Needham’s shooting stances at the perimeter.
The Hornets reeled off 18 straight points in the third quarter to take a 49-31 advantage. In that spree, Stevens hit two 3-pointers, Boen totaled five points with a trifecta, and Guy scored five points with power moves to the basket.
“We’re a tough match-up; it’s, who do you put (defensively) on T.J. (Guy),?” Vaughan added. “Who do you put on Sammy (Stevens), Matty’s (Boen) been playing great, now that he’s bringing the ball up — you can put a slower, physical kid on him because he can blow by you. It’s all about match-ups right now.”
Six points apiece by Stevens and Guy and five from Boen helped the Hornets gain an eight-point (19-11) lead in the first quarter. And while the Hornets lost the lead once in the second quarter, Guy converted an offensive rebound into a basket and Brendan Foley knocked down one of his two 3-pointers to regain the lead for Mansfield.
And just when Needham found some offense, scoring nine points over the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, the Hornets handsomely responded with assists on five consecutive baskets — Hill setting up Boen for a 3-pointer; Stevens setting up Hill in low; Rooney feeding Guy twice for buckets in the paint; then Guy setting up Stevens for a drive to the rim.
“We did what we wanted to do defensively for the most part,” Vaughan said. “It starts with Drew (Rooney) containing Dorion. We kept him in check, and once we got to the second level, the other guys stepped up and we closed out possessions by rebounding the ball well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.