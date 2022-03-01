MIDDLEBORO — In an eerily similar version of their last matchup, the 34th-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth Regional boys basketball team trailed early and was unable to get over the hump against Middleboro, falling 70-63 in the preliminary round of the MIAA Division 2 state tournament.
The Falcons trailed 25-15 through the first quarter and entered halftime down 42-29, looking for answers.
“It really was almost a carbon copy of the game we played last week, down 12 after the first half,” Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Bill Cuthbertson said. “In the second half we defended better.”
Dighton-Rehoboth was able to work its way back into the game throughout the second half, bringing the game to 50-48 after a 19-8 third quarter. The Falcons were able to get the deficit down to one with under two minutes to go, but were unable to take the lead over Middleboro.
“Second half we defended better,” Cuthbertson said of the adjustments and improvements. “Biggest thing was defend better and rebound better. ... Just not able to get over the hump.”
DR’s leading scorer was Kyle Mello with 18 points, while Rian Pontes had 11 points and Ben Murray added 10.