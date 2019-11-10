WRENTHAM — Attleboro High cross country coach Martin Tighe has run the world and witnessed many an astonishing feat with feet.
And Saturday’s MIAA Division 2 Championship Meet at the Wrentham Developmental Center was another eye-opening surprise because of the manner in which King Philip Regional High senior Mike Griffin fought for the individual championship.
“He looked phenomenal, he came through like a train,” Tighe said of Griffin clocking the fastest time of the day — in any of the five divisions — to post a title-taking time of 15:34.8.
“He had to battle,” KP coach Chris Elgar said of Griffin overcoming a deficit with 400 yards to go, chasing and then running past Concord-Carlisle’s Will Chaffin (15:36.8) with a superb finishing kick.
Griffin’s time was one of the top 20 fastest of all time on the 3.1-mile circuit, while Warrior teammate Mike Norberg similarly closed strong and finished fourth (16:04), as both advanced to the MIAA State Championship Meet Saturday in Gardner.
Also in the Division 2 meet, Mansfield High’s Mullahy brothers both were among the elite as Owen Mullahy took sixth place (16:09.6) and Mike Mullahy was 18th (16:25.7) as the Hornets finished eighth overall as a team.
Also advancing to the All-State Meet will be Seekonk High, as Andrew Cabral, Zach Laverdiere and Henry Jordan all finished within the top five as the defending Division 5 champion Warriors were upstaged by Martha’s Vineyard (74), taking second place with 83 points.
Griffin sought revenge, too, as Chaffin beat him to the finish line at the Twilight Meet. “It was the most competitive race of the day,” Elgar added, while Griffin’s Hockomock League rival, Franklin High’s Tyler Brogan, won the Division 1 race by a two-second margin at 15:54.
“Mike was looking forward to the rematch,” Elgar said. Griffin ran a 5:05 first mile and chose to be right on Chaffin’s heels the rest of the way. “With 600 yards to go, Mike caught up with him and he just ran away; that showed how strong that he is.”
In the Division 5 Meet, coach Frank Mooney’s Seekonk Warriors received a strong third-place from Cabral, a junior, while Laverdiere (16:40), a sophomore, and Jordan finished within eight seconds of each other for the No. 5 and 9 spots, respectively.
“We ran well, but the Vineyard had five runners in before our top four,” Mooney said.
In the Division 1 Meet, Attleboro High senior Nathan Seybert, battling bronchitis over the past few weeks, took the No. 85 spot (17:24), seven seconds ahead of the next Bombardier, Neil Bowie.
The Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks received a terrific No. 18 showing from sophomore Patrick Healey (16:41) in the Division 3 Meet, while Lincoln Schneider (16:54) and freshman Casey Gorhan finished within two seconds of each other to finish among the top 30.
Also in the Division 3 Meet, senior Dan Nobrega (17:39.3) and sophomore Chris Galligan (a personal best) finished within tenths of a second of each other for the 72nd and 73rd spots, respectively, for North Attleboro. And representing Dighton-Rehoboth High in the race, Alex Violette finished 23rd (17:23.7).
In the Division 4 Meet, the Norton High Lancers took eighth place as juniors Paul Wisnaskas and Sean Wynne both finished at 17:49 for the 35th and 36th spots. Foxboro senior Ryan Proulx earned a 10th place (16:58), becoming the Warriors’ first All-State Meet qualifier since 2015. Proulx was among the top 15 the entire race before pulling out the area’s lone top-10 finish.
Division 1 Meet
Attleboro placements: 85-Nathan Seybert 17:24, 92-Neil Bowie 17:31, 94-Ethan Sylvia 17:32, 102-Francis Wenner 17:40, 107-Shane Cataloni 17:48, 116-Zach Martin 18:00, 122-Zach Stromfers 18:04.
Division 2 Meet
King Philip placements: 1-Mike Griffin 15:34, 4-Mike Norberg 16:04, 52-Dan Botte 17:15.03, 83-Jovan Joseph 17:41.5, 113-Nathan Farkash 18:07.2, 119-Ryan Andrews 18:13.6, 141-Brendan Middleton 18:37.4.
Mansfield placements: 6-Owen Mullahy 16:09.07, 18-Mike Mullahy 16:25.78, 69-Collin Stevens 17:24.7, 84-Ben Giffen 17:41.8, 85-Chris Leonard 17:44.9, 128-James Schlenkier 18:23.7, 137-Tim Corkery 18:33.8.
Division 3 Meet
Bishop Feehan placements: 18-Patrick Healey 16:41, 26-Lincoln Schneider 16:54, 30-Casey Gorhan 16:56, 40-Lucas Jacques 17:09, 55-Jackson Craig 17:25, 118-Cameron Moura 18:20, 127-Seamus Sutula 18:27.
North Attleboro placements: 72-Dan Nobrega 17:39.3, 73-Chris Galligan 17:39, 128-Jack MacLaughlin 18:32, 131-Griffin Gouck 18:39, 135-Casey Poirier 18:46, 138-Will Bradley 18:49, 145-Mark Carlson 18:55.
Division 4 Meet
Norton placements: 35-Paul Wisnaskas 17:49, 36-Sean Wynne 17:49, 60-Kevin Mahoney 18:17, 62-Thomas Bingel 18:19, 72-Gabe Dennett 18:35, 79-Derek Bamford 18:39, 125-Aidan Masse 19:20.
Foxboro placements: 10-Ryan Proulx 16:58.5, 92-Jacob Parkman 18:54.1, 121-Nick Olson 19:18.2, 126-Liam Cody 19:21.1, 134-Jared Ciora 19:30.2, 137-Nate Palter 19:32.6, 158-Connor Callahan 20:17.9.
Dighton-Rehoboth placements: 23-Alex Violette 17:23.7, 52-Jason Ruta 18:05.2, 68-Ben Alves 18:28.5, 82-Jacob Rebelo 18:43.7, 127-Brady Courcy 19:24.2, 135-Rick Curtis 19:31.7, 138-Graeme Sullivan 19:34.1.
Division 5 Meet
Seekonk placements: 2-Andrew Cabral 16:03, 5-Zach Laverdiere 16:40, 9-Henry Jordan 16:48, 33-Zach Reed 17:38, 34-Marcus Hoskins 17:39, 39-Jacob Klang 17:43, 51-James Tenreiro 18:17.
