CANTON — The King Philip Regional High hockey team could not have played their worst three periods of the season at the most inopportune time.
The Warriors surrendered pairs of goals to Franklin High in each of the first two periods and were unable to even launch a shot during a 5-on-3 power-play advantage for the initial 1:28 of the second period, eventually being humbled 7-1 by the Hockomock League rival Panthers 7-1 Thursday in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament at the Canton Ice House.
The Panthers needed just 46 seconds to take the lead when senior Colin Hedvig scored the first of his three goals with a shot from the right point through a screen.
Even worse, the Warriors surrendered a second goal with barely four minutes played, Hedvig scoring again on a rebound of a Tom Tasker shot at 3:55 on a power play.
“My biggest concern coming into the game was it was too big for us — it was the first playoff game for every guy in the room,” KP coach Paul Carlow said. “Obviously, Franklin is one of the more experienced teams in the playoffs, and I was worried.
“We’re down 2-0 on their first four shots.”
Sean Connolly (at 9:40 on a rebound) and Hedvig (his hat-trick goal at 12:12 out of a loose-puck situation) presented the Panthers with a 4-0 lead in the second period.
“We got through the rest of the first period, but I didn’t feel like we were playing KP hockey,” Carlow added. “It was like we were surviving. They’re a good team anyway, and they outworked us. And when you add a higher compete level, you’re really skating uphill.”
During the third period, Jeremy Dwyer (at 2:44) had his shot bounce high off of Makudera’s stick and over the goal line for the fifth Franklin goal; then Dylan Marchand (at 4:11) and Andrew DeMarchant (at 12:17) beat KP reserve goalie Nate Ihley with shots.
No. 7-seeded King Philip (10-6-5) had lost just one of its previous six (2-1-3) outings, allowing just 12 goals over those 18 periods since dropping a 4-2 decision to Franklin. During that span, the Warriors had limited four foes to two goals or fewer.
No. 10-seeded Franklin (13-6-4) had taken points out of three of its previous six games and have limited 12 foes to two goals or fewer.
Junior Aidan Boulger put KP on the scoreboard at 12:42 of the second period, scoring on a partial breakaway, with Jack Coulter assisting.
Franklin outshot KP by a 14-5 margin in the first period, and the Warriors did not register a shot until Rocco Bianculli unleashed one in the 10th minute, and did not have a shot on goal until Bianculli flipped one in on Franklin goalkeeper Ray Ivers in the 11th minute.
The Warriors were assessed just two penalties in the game and were outshot by a 34-18 margin, with Makudera stopping 22 shots over the first two periods.
But what truly undermined the Warriors was not being able to convert on any one of four power-play chances, including two in the third period.
With a two-man advantage for nearly 90 seconds to start the second period and facing a two-goal deficit, KP was foiled on the attack, unable to create a shot, while the Panthers cleared the puck four times.
KP then still had 31 seconds left with a man advantage, and were foiled again as the Panthers cleared the puck twice.
“We had that 5-on-3, we couldn’t gain the zone, we couldn’t gain the blue line; our power play has been excellent all year,” said Carlow. “Credit to them on a good kill, but it was as much our guys, we were on our heels.”
KP forced just six face-offs in the attacking zone — winning three — during the first period and forced just three during the second period.
Right after that, Bianculli had a deflection in the third minute; a Chris Daniels-to-Coulter exchange in the sixth minute was denied; and Daniels was in the slot for a shot in the ninth minute.
“We were doing a lot of puck-watching, and you can’t spot a team that good two goals,” added Carlow. “They got those two more goals in the second and we got one, but I thought that we had a shot (facing a 4-1 deficit entering the third period). The next one is going to be big. We needed to get that next goal, and we didn’t.
“If we could have cut it to 4-2, then we could have made a run at them. We were on our heels from the get-go; I thought that we would have had more. We never got out of the starting blocks.”
Duxbury 3, Mansfield 2
BOURNE — The Mansfield High Hornets were able to score just one goal through two periods of play and were unable to overcome a two-goal deficit after 30 minutes in dropping the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament opener at the Gallo Arena.
“We created a lot of turnovers,” Mansfield High coach Mike Balzarini said of the Hornets forcing the issue against the Green Dragons in the third period. However, the Hornets were unable to tally for a second time until Liam Anastasia converted a chance, with Conor Benoit assisting.
Duxbury gained a 1-0 lead in the first period, and then tallied twice in the second period — at 9:36 and at 12:36 — to gain the upper hand.
“They skated well, they have some very skilled forwards who move the puck well,” added Balzarini.
Mansfield knotted the score at 1-1 with 1:53 left in the first period, with Chris Jenkins scoring and Cam Page and Jake Lund assisting on the goal. “It was a great game, we played well, we just couldn’t finish there at the end,” Balzarini said.
The No. 13-seeded Hornets (7-8-6) entered postseason play having lost just one of their previous six (2-1-3) games. No. 4-seeded Duxbury (13-6-4), similarly, was 3-2-1 over its past half-dozen outings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.