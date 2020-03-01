CANTON — The Bishop Feehan High hockey team has skated into the semifinal round of the MIAA Tournament for the first time since 2004.
Scoring pairs of goals in both the second and third periods, the Shamrocks took home a 5-1 victory over Brookline in the quarterfinal round of the Division 2 South Tournament at the Canton Ice House.
“It’s not a surprise, we’ve been playing good hockey,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of his No. 15-seeded Shamrocks — the lowest seed remaining among the final four teams. “Our seeding and record doesn’t indicate how good of a team we’ve become; we’ve played a tough schedule.”
Kevin Barreira tallied three times for Bishop Feehan (12-8-2), which took a 3-1 lead into the third period against No. 10-seeded Brookline.
Ryan D’Amato blanked Brookline in both the first and third periods, totaling 28 saves overall, while also foiling a third-period power-play bid.
The Shamrocks, unbeaten in their past five (4-0-1) outings, will now meet No. 6-seeded Medway of the Tri-Valley League Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Gallo Arena in Bourne in a semifinal-round game.
The victory was the sixth straight for Bishop Feehan, which has scored 31 goals over that span. Moreover, the Shamrock defense has now limited 16 foes to two goals or fewer.
“Brookline had two solid lines, it was a lot of up-and-down hockey,” said Dunn of the Bay State League foe (14-8-1).
Barreira scored the second and third goals of the game for Bishop Feehan to create a 3-0 lead. C.J. Botelho put the Shamrocks in front at 5:37 of the first period, with Peter Carriuolo and Seth Dunphy assisting. Kevin Borah netted goal No. 5 with seven seconds remaining in the game, with Jason Sullivan and Thomas Potenza assisting.
“We had opportune plays and we were able to convert them,” Dunn said of the Shamrocks’ 23 shots. “We had a lot of puck movement.”
Barreira scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for Bishop Feehan just 63 seconds into the second period, with Tom Reilly assisting. Barreira scored his second goal, on a power-play chance at 5:36 of that session, with Dunphy and Sullivan assisting.
Barreira netted his hat-trick goal 27 seconds into the third period, funneling the puck out of the corner in an attempt to reach Sullivan in front of the net, but the puck careened off of the skate of a Brookline skater.
The Shamrocks lost a one-goal quarterfinal-round game in the Division 2 South Tournament last year. “We’ll be back at it (practice) Monday morning at 6:30,” Dunn said of the pre-school session at the New England Sports Village.
Shamrock defensemen collected four assists (two by Dunphy), while Sullivan also had two assists.
“Our defense has been solid; a lot of their (Brookline) shots were from the perimeter,” Dunn added. “We played three solid periods of sound fundamental hockey.”
