NORWELL — Through 21 matches this season, the Medway High boys’ soccer team had never been shut out.
Through 80 minutes of regulation time and 20 more minutes of suspense in overtime, the Mustangs were held off of the scoreboard by the Norton High Lancers Saturday at Norwell High.
Unfortunately for the Lancers, they were unable to put a dent in the twine of the Mustangs through 100 minutes and on a trio of shootout shots.
And with Medway converting its second, third and fourth penalty kicks, the Mustangs were 1-0 victors over Norton to claim the MIAA Division 3 South Tournament title.
Medway scored eight goals in the two regular-season TVL matches with Norton, but could not dent Lancer goalkeeper Derek Alexander (15 saves) or find much space from the Lancer defensive wall of Andrew Dalton and Ben Pescod inside, with Alex Turcotte and Jack O’Brien in the outside back roles.
“They had a lot of questions to answer,” Medway coach Neil Brandon said of the Lancers responding to the defensive challenge of recently losing a lopsided shutout (5-0) at Adams Field to the Mustangs. One was to have junior Edward Abouzeid blanket the Mustangs’ primary weapon, senior striker Matt Kaplan.
The Lancers executed their game plan perfectly, though Medfield had eight corner kicks, five during the second half and pairs in each of the overtime sessions.
But in the shootout, the Lancers misfired on their first three shots – the first off the right post, then Medway goalkeeper Kyle Regan made saves, diving to his right and chest-high on the second and third Lancer chances.
“We did our job defensively, you can’t ask for anything more from these boys,” Norton High coach Eric Greene lamented. “We just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”
The Lancers’ best scoring chance in the first half came in the sixth minute, on a throw-in from the left side by Abouzeid, which Will O’Brien, the TVL Player of the Year, headed and Regan took out of the air.
Andrew Dalton (at 8) and Zach Lerner (at 11) put long balls in on Regan, who met the tests.
Norton’s best scoring chance of the second half came at 66 on a soft chip shot by Lerner on a ball that Declan Diestel had played into just inside the penalty box.
In the 60th minute, Dalton had a header on a second-chance ball after O’Brien’s second successive corner kick out of the left side.
“They were more solid in the back,” Brandon said of the Lancers’ stifling the Mustangs. “We could have used a bit more movement in front of them when we got the ball; we didn’t have a lot of options that we normally do. We did a good job not letting our heads hang or point fingers; we kept grinding.”
Medway lost to Norton 2-1 in a shootout during the quarterfinal round of the 2018 Division 3 South Tournament.
“We took away their two best scorers, we slowed them down, we defended with at least seven people back,” Greene said. “We clogged their opportunities, we limited their through balls – there’s been no team in the state that has shut them out for 80 minutes.
“We’re the only team. That says a lot after losing 5-0. We talked a lot about us not having a chance of winning this game if they score five goals against us,” Greene added. “We had to limit them. They scored in every game, but they didn’t score in this game.”
Over the past four seasons, the senior members of the Lancer side have compiled a 57-15-7 record, with two consecutive Division 3 South title matches.
“The pressure was on us, we knew that we had to shoulder that,” Brandon said of last year’s tournament ouster and this year’s success against Norton. “We knew that we would have to take the game to them.”
The Lancers generated six first-half shots, but just one corner kick (by Will O’Brien in the third minute) during the first half, while Abouzeid launched a half-dozen of his patented throw-ins in the attacking zone.
During the second half, the Lancers generated five shots and had four corner kicks (at 52, 60, 61 and 74), while Abouzeid had a trio of free tosses on the Medway side of the midfield stripe.
Norton’s best scoring chance in the sudden-victory overtime sessions came on an O’Brien corner kick in the first minute of the first session.
“The boys played their hearts out,” Greene added. “We executed the game plan perfectly — that’s all that you can ask of your players. I couldn’t ask for more for 100 minutes.”
