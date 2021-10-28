FOXBORO — Due to the New England Revolutions’s MLS playoff schedule for a Dec. 4 match at Gillette Stadium, the MIAA has been forced to revise its Super Bowl game day playoff format.
The scheduled MIAA Super Bowl games scheduled for Dec. 3 and 4 at Gillette Stadium have been changed.
The amended eight Super Bowl championships will now be played Dec. 1 (at 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. with divisions to be detrmined), Dec. 2 (3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. with divisions to be determined) and Dec. 6 (5:30 and 8 p.m. with divisions to be determined).
Also to be determined by the MIAA and the Football Committee will be the length of quarters. Regular season games have been played at 12 minutes per quarter, but MIAA Super Bowl games, as in the past, have been played at 10 minutes.
