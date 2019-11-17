GARDNER — He ran faster than his most serious challenger in the Commonwealth, Will Chaffin of Concord-Carlisle High. He was faster on his feet than his Hockomock League nemesis, Tyler Brogan of Franklin High.
The MIAA Division 1 State cross country champion is Mike Griffin, the senior from King Philip Regional High School. And right on his tail, two strides away, was none other than his teammate, Mike Norberg.
“They deserve everything that they’ve achieved, every accolade,” KP High cross country coach Chris Elgar said of Griffin and Norberg, who finished within 15 seconds of each other Saturday at the Gardner Municipal Golf Course during the MIAA State Championship Meet.
And along with a pair of top-10 finishes in the girls’ Division 2 Championship Meet from Foxboro High’s Abby Hassman and Norton High’s Isabella Pietrasiewicz, some of the area’s premier distance runners also gained statewide acclaim.
But none better than Griffin, who clocked a Division 1 Meet championship pace of 16:06, outdistancing Chaffin, the runner-up (at 16:13), No. 3 finisher Loeden Rodrigues of Marblehead (16:22), and Brogan, the No. 19 finisher (at 16:44).
Griffin’s time was the second-best overall on the day as Arlington Catholic’s Sean Kay captured the Division 2 Meet title at 16:03.
“Not only did he run a great race, but a smart race,” Elgar, the KP coach said of Griffin, which came on the heels of him winning the Eastern Mass. Division 2 Championship last weekend on the 3.1-mile Wrentham Developmental Center course at 15:34.
The Gardner course, with its steep hills and rough terrain, is regarded as the toughest cross country challenge in the state.
Griffin was the No. 70 finisher overall in the MIAA State Meet as a freshman, and now he is No. 1, while Norberg is among the same stratosphere of elite runners, taking fifth place at 16:21.
“The way that Norberg raced was heroic,” Elgar said of him coming off of back-to-back fourth-place finishes at the Hockomock League Meet and the Division 2 Meet seven days ago. “He ran exactly the way how he should have.”
Griffin went out strong for the first mile, and by the second mile he was being chased. “What the two of those guys (also Norberg) did was remarkable,” Elgar said of the duo finishing well ahead of the next Hockomock League finisher, Nick Calitri of Franklin (No. 9 at 16:31).
Seekonk High’s Andrew Cabral clocked the third-fastest time among the area’s entries, capturing the No. 5 spot in the Division 2 Meet (at 16:41), leading coach Frank Mooney’s Warriors to the best “team” finish from the area, taking seventh place among the 25 schools entered.
“But it was a bad day,” Mooney said of his entire boys’ squad, as well as female entrants Abigail Tenreiro (13th, 19:31) and Hannah Bradbury (88th, 22:08), all of whom were slowed by flu-like symptoms.
“We expected Abby to be in the top five, top 10, and she was sick too,” Mooney said. Cabral, meanwhile, was in a pack of runners at the mile mark, but his illness deprived him of a strong finishing kick. “And with that headwind, it was just brutal coming home on that course.”
With five runners among the top 50, Martha’s Vineyard (148) captured the Division 2 boys’ meet title, while Seekonk (183) was amidst a cluster of teams – runner-up Parker Charter (161) and No. 3 finisher Hopedale (175).
Foxboro High’s Ryan Proulx (34th, 17:36) in Division 2 and Mansfield High’s Owen Mullahy (43rd, 17:01) in Division 1 were the area’s other top finishers.
In the girls’ races, Hassman avenged a fourth-place finish (and 24-second deficit) to Pietrasiewcz, who won the Division 4 Eastern Mass. Meet title last weekend at 18:55.
“She went out in the top 10 and went for it,” Foxboro High coach Joe Cusack said of Hassman, who like everyone else in the field was chasing top-5 nationally ranked Carmel Fitzgibbon of Weston (18:31).
“You never know what’s going to happen when you’re running a nasty course like Gardner,” Cusack added, as Hassman was one of just 13 runners to break the 20-minute mark.
Pietrasiewicz did too, “but that is such a super-tough course,” Norton coach Kent Taylor said. Pietrasiewicz was in 10th place at the mile mark — “That was the goal, to finish in the top 10; we were satisfied.”
MIAA Division 1 State Championship Meet
At Gardner Municipal Golf Course
King Philip results: Boys – 1-Mike Griffin 16:06, 5-Mike Norberg 16:26; Girls – 34-Maya Evans 20:21.
Mansfield results: Boys – 43-Owen Mullahy 17:01.
MIAA Division 2 State Championship Meet
At Gardner Municipal Golf Course
Bishop Feehan results: Girls – 50-Sophia Arruda 20:40, 98-Valerie Capalbo 21:20, 102-Amelia Mignacca 21:23, 115-Morgan Kennedy 21:32, 132-Camdyn Asselin 22:00, 140-Bella Simoneau 22:14, 164-Madison Cameron 22:37.
Foxboro results: Boys – 34-Ryan Proulx 17:36; Girls – 5-Abby Hassmann 19:42.
Norton results: Girls – 8-Isabella Pietrasiewicz 19:53.
Seekonk results: Boys – 5-Andrew Cabral 16:41, 26-Zach Laverdiere 17:27, 46-Henry Jordan 17:43, 99-Jacob Klang 18:15, 107-James Tenreiro 18:26, 147-Eric Reed 18:18; Girls – 13-Abigail Tenreiro 19:31, 88-Hannah Bradbury 22:08.
