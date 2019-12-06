FOXBORO — “I told myself I was going to have the best game of my life tonight,” Mansfield High senior running back Vinnie Holmes said, smiling as he stood at midfield at Gillette Stadium.
“I think that’s what I did tonight.”
He sure did.
Behind Holmes and the running game, the Hornets earned the MIAA Division 2 state football championship with a dominant 41-0 victory over North Sectional champion Lincoln-Sudbury High Friday night at One Patriot Place.
Holmes rushed for 145 of the Hornets’ 260 rushing yards. He did so on just nine carries (16-plus yards per rush) with three touchdowns. Holmes had touchdown runs of four, 17 yards and 72 yards.
“Vinnie was an animal,” Mansfield coach Mike Redding said following the coach’s eighth Super Bowl win.
“(He’s) just an amazing player, he’s had an amazing career,” Redding added. “When he’s on the field we’re tough to beat. He’s got a great group around him, but he’s a special player. We’re going to miss him an awful lot. He’s played a lot of great football and we wanted to get him the ball as much as we could today. He did his job as usual.”
The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Holmes had the holes in front of him and hit them. And when he got to the second level, he was too fast and too strong to bring down.
“I pulled on one play, I saw Vinnie (Holmes) hit a seam,” senior right tackle Jason Comeau said of a call where he pulled outside to spring Holmes for a 17-yard touchdown run. “He’s the fastest kid, knows every hole, where to go. I saw him run into the end zone and it was the greatest feeling I’ve had in my life.”
The score, which capped a two-play, 45 yard drive, extended the Hornets’ lead to 27-0 with just over six minutes left in the third quarter.
Then on Holmes’ third touchdown of the night to cap a six-play, 81-yard drive, Holmes took a handoff up the middle and followed the lead block by senior center Noah Jellenik. Holmes got to the second level and went practically untouched on a 72-yard sprint.
“My O-line does a great job all the time for me,” Holmes said, referencing the play up front by Andrew Cowles, Jake McCoy, T.J. Guy, Jellenik and Comeau. “I just found some running lanes and I was able to capitalize on it.”
Holmes’ teammates shared the praise equally.
“This guy’s our MVP right here,” quarterback Jack Moussette said, pointing at Holmes. “It’s just what we do. We run the ball first and when I get my opportunities, I try to make the most of them.”
“Vinnie (Holmes) was an absolute beat today,” fellow senior captain Michael DeBolt said of Holmes. “He loves running people over. He’s just a beast.”
It was indeed the best night of Holmes’ football career.
