FOXBORO — Members of the Mansfield High defensive backfield surprised themselves.
Even the Hornets’ secondary did not imagine that it would intercept three Lincoln-Sudbury High passes Friday night, hold the opposing Warriors to negative passing yardage in the first half and do so all en route to a one-sided 41-0 victory to ultimately claim the MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium.
“I’m surprised that we got three interceptions,” cornerback Mahki Baskin said following the win in which Mansfield allowed just 137 yards of total offense, including a mere 52 yards through the air.
And when members of the secondary found out they allowed -5 yards passing in the first half?
“Oh my God,” fellow Mansfield cornerback Nick Bertolino said.
Bertolino was among the handful of defensive standouts at One Patriot Place. He tallied his first career interception at a crucial moment of the game as Lincoln-Sudbury advanced to the Mansfield 18 yard line. With three minutes left in the first half, and the Hornets possessing a mere 14-0 lead, the junior Bertolino leaped up at the goal line and pulled down the interception. It gave the Mansfield offense the ball back, where the Hornets covered 80 yards in eight plays to take a commanding 21-0 lead at the half.
“We were in zone, I let the guy go around me,” Bertolonio said. “The quarterback was looking at the (receiver) that just went around me and I just kind of dropped back and jumped up and caught it. No better time.”
Mansfield coach Mike Redding agreed.
“I thought that was the turning point of the game,” Redding said.
And the Hornets did not stop there.
Baskin added the third Mansfield interception of the game with the Hornets already possessing a 34-0 lead in the third quarter. His came just three plays into a L-S offensive drive.
“Nick Bertolino and Mahki (Baskin) they both played amazing,” safety Michael DeBolt said of his teammates. “Bertolonio was struggling early in the year and (fellow safety) Nick Marciano and me had a talk with him one day and he’s been playing really good ever sense. He’s one of the best corners I’ve ever played with.”
DeBolt added some key plays of his own, too. He made an interception on just the second Lincoln-Sudbury offensive play of the game, which set up the Hornets with favorable field position. Mansfield marched 48 yards on six plays to score on the ensuing possession after DeBolt’s interception.
Later in the game, DeBolt had a pass breakup on a third-and-five incompletion in the fourth quarter with Lincoln-Sudbury reaching the Mansfield 19 yard line. DeBolt’s pass break up and another stout defensive play where the Hornets completely blanketed Warrior receivers down field ultimately led to a turnover on downs the next play.
“Our safeties — Mike DeBolt and Nick Marciano — did a great job helping over the top and coach D (defensive coordinator Mark DeGirolamo) just had a great defensive game plan,” Bertolonio said. “We just came out and player our hearts out.”
And now they have a MIAA Super Bowl to show for it.
