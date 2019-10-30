NORWOOD — Making its first MIAA Tournament appearance since 2015, the Attleboro High field hockey team continued to gain accolades by trumping No. 13-seeded Norwood 2-1 Wednesday in the preliminary round of the Division 1 South section.
The No. 20-seeded Bombardiers (9-7-3) received a pair of second-half goals off of the stick of senior attacker Anna Beck, the match-winner coming with just 1:29 remaining.
“We were thinking overtime,” AHS coach Lindsay Antunes said of the scenario before Beck was assertive and aggressive in the circle, taking control of the ball and creating a shot.
AHS will now visit No. 4-seeded Westwood of the Tri-Valley League for a first-round match Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Moreover, the Bombardiers scored twice during the final eight minutes of the match against the Mustangs, while goalie Ava Haggerty (10 saves) and some terrific defense by midfielder Emelia Westwater kept Norwood off the scoreboard for the final 49 minutes.
“They kind of carried the play in the first half, and in the second half it was back and forth,” Antunes said of Attleboro being agonizingly scoreless for 50-plus minutes. The Bombardiers were awarded just four penalty corners in the match.
Beck gained the equalizing goal for AHS in the 52nd minute, finishing off a goalmouth chance, with Amanda Burns assisting.
Norwood generated seven penalty corners, while Haggerty “came up big,” Antunes said, and Westwater had a commanding presence in challenging for the 50-50 balls at midfield.
“We were a little unsure of ourselves, Norwood not being a Hockomock League team,” Antunes added. “We came out in the second half fired up, we worked hard and played with a lot of confidence.”
King Philip 3, Pembroke 2
PEMBROKE — Grace Crocker scored two goals, including the game-winner at 15:39 of the second half, as the No. 17 Warriors edged No. 16 Pembroke in a Division 1 South Sectional preliminary-round game.
King Philip (10-6-3) will travel to top-seeded Somerset-Berkley (18-0) on Saturday for a first-round game.
Crocker scored KP’s lone goal of the first half (assist from Abby Nixon at 14:21) to tie the game 1-1 heading into the intermission.
Margo Riley gave the Warriors a 2-1 lead in the second half (at 9:43), finishing off an initial shot from Isabella Crocker.
Wareham 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — With a male goalkeeper and a male defender impacting the outcome of the match, the No. 18-seeded Vikings of Wareham scored a first-half goal and repeatedly held off the Falcons in the opening round of the Division 2 South Tournament.
“They changed the play of the game,” D-R coach Meg Marcotte said of midfielder-defender Quirino doCanto’s long hit creating the Wareham goal in the 17th minute of the first half, while goalie Ian Clive was never dented on 12 Falcon shots and seven penalty corners.
The No. 15-seeded Falcons (8-7-1) fell to their South Coast Conference rival in a regular-season match two weeks ago, while Wareham was coming off of a winless 2018 season.
“We outplayed them, we had fantastic shots, that’s why it was so frustrating,” added Marcotte.
Seekonk 2, Bourne 1 (OT)
BOURNE — Bria Dunphy’s second goal of the match, with 2:34 remaining in the 10-minute “sudden victory” overtime period, presented the No. 20-seeded Warriors with a thrilling victory over the Canalmen in the third meeting of the season between the South Coast Conference rivals in the preliminary-round Division 2 South match.
No. 13-seeded Bourne had beaten Seekonk twice by 1-0 margins during the regular season.
“Both teams played hard, but I think we showed more endurance,” Seekonk High coach Kim Pellerin said of the Warriors (7-9-1). The Warriors advanced into the postseason by virtue of taking second place in the SCC’s Small School Division.
Dunphy put the Warriors in front just 3:04 into the match, but Bourne tallied right before halftime. Both teams played shorthanded in the overtime session, 5-on-5 plus a goalkeeper, as each team had a player red-carded during the match.
Seekonk now advances into a first-round match at No. 4-seeded Foxboro Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
