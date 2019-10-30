MANSFIELD — Stepping into the action a bit more from every position on the field over the final 30 minutes, the Mansfield High field hockey team weathered a Nauset Regional High storm through the first half of the opening-round MIAA Division 1 South Tournament match to post a 2-1 victory.
The Hornets’ Abby Varrechione set up the go-ahead goal by Stori Rounds in the 31st minute, while scoring what proved to be the match-winner in the 44th minute as No. 15-seeded Mansfield (11-6-2) changed its complexion and posture during intermission.
After surrendering a half-dozen penalty corners during the first half to Nauset, the Hornets did not yield one over the final 30 minutes.
After being out-run and out-hustled to loose balls by the Warriors during the initial 30 minutes, it was Mansfield which took control to determine its fate during the second half.
In truth, the Hornets’ defensive back line of Mallory Burke and Grace Doyle on the outside, with Bella DeBerghes and Grace Maher inside, totally foiled Nauset’s attacking tactics through the second half by setting themselves up higher in front of goalie Kayla Hunter.
Hunter (six saves) staved off repeated and sustained pressure by Nauset over the first 20 minutes of the match and did not allow a goal to the Warriors until Sophie Christopher scored with two minutes left.
“What happened was in the first half we were backing up,” Mansfield coach Theresa Nyhan said of the Hornets playing on their heels and with jitters instead of getting into the flow and pace of postseason play. “Mentally, they were very nervous.
“All we had to do was step up and play.”
Fortunately, too, that the Hornets ultimately did not suffer a worse fate after having solo breakaway first-half scoring bids in the 22nd and 29th minutes of the first half being repelled by Nauset senior goalie Connor Boucher.
The Hornets had a trio of first-half penalty corners by Lindsay Devine, including back-to-back chances in the 23rd minute, with resulting shots by Varrechione going unfulfilled.
But in the first minute of the second half, the Hornets jump-started their advancement when Rounds, stationed on the left, took a feed across the goal-mouth area from Varrechione on the right side for the first goal of the match.
Then with Grace Danehy and Rounds forcing pressure on the Nauset net, Varrechione smacked in the second Hornet goal in the 44th minute.
“Grace (Maher at centerback) was solid, she kept us in it,” Nyhan added, while DeBerghes filled more of a sweeperback role through the second half. “We stepped to the ball better in the second half than we did in the first half.
“In the last five minutes of the first half, we actually started to play better, a little looser,” Nyhan added. “We knew that it would be a tough match. Then we carried it through. We’ve been like that through the season, being a second-half team. Thankfully, the clock kept ticking — it was getting scary. You have to play to the end.”
The Hornets now board the bus for a Saturday-afternoon match (3:30) at No. 2-seeded New Bedford.
