UPTON — The Tri-County Regional High girls’ basketball team was a bit overmatched in its quarterfinal-round game against Blackstone Valley Regional, falling 65-22.
But at least the Cougars scored more points than the Abby Kelley School (19) did in its first-round game against Blackstone Valley Regional in the opening round of the MIAA Division 4 Central Tournament.
“They were much bigger and they had a lot of depth,” Tri-County coach Julie Cafferty said of nine players contributing points to the Blackstone Valley total.
No. 3-seeded Blackstone Valley (17-5) took a 15-4 lead after eight minutes and held a 31-6 lead at halftime.
Cam Schweitzer totaled eight points and took in 12 rebounds for No. 6-seeded Tri-County (13-7), while Cate Courtney had six points. “We actually did a good job breaking their press in the first half,” Cafferty said.
