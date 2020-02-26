ATTLEBORO — It was a most monumental assignment for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ basketball team: meeting a foe for the third time this season, playing its first game in the postseason, and attempting to erase the memory of a three-game losing skid.
The Shamrocks checked off the “accomplished” box on all three tasks Wednesday, taking the first step toward the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional title with a 58-46 victory over King Philip.
Sophomore guard Lydia Mordarski scored 11 of her 16 points after halftime, in addition to taking down eight rebounds, while sophomore guard Haley Coupal accounted for 10 points and four rebounds before suffering a late-game knee injury.
And junior center Kyla Cunningham made her presence felt in the paint by scoring 15 points while taking down nine rebounds.
All told, the Shamrocks had eight players contribute points while attacking the backboard for rebounds at both ends of the floor — eight by sophomore forward Camryn Fauria, four by senior captain Kaitlyn Rapose and four by junior guard McKenzie Faherty.
“It’s a bit difficult to get into an offensive flow against them,” Bishop Feehan coach Amy Dolores said of the full- and half-court defensive pressure, the traps, the man-to-man, and zone defenses presented by KP. “We knew what to expect, we rose to the occasion.”
The Shamrocks led from start to finish, owning a seven-point lead after eight minutes, a 25-17 margin at intermission, and took a 13-point lead into the final eight minutes.
The Shamrocks and Warriors split their regular-season series, each winning on their home court — Bishop Feehan prevailing at home 70-64 and King Philip taking the rematch 65-59.
No. 5-seeded Bishop Feehan (16-5) entered postseason play on a most unfamiliar course, having lost three straight games — to KP, Mansfield and Westford Academy — due to Coupal and Kaitlyn Rapose being out due to injury and illness. Meanwhile, No. 12-seeded KP (12-9) entered on a three-game win streak, with verdicts over Bishop Feehan, Mansfield and Oliver Ames.
“Agreed, we make a few shots and we’re in the game, we might have been able to pull it out,” KP coach Dan Nagle said of his Warriors, who missed their first nine shots in the game and went 2-for-14 in the first quarter; shot just 2-for-15 in the second quarter; and continued the trend with 2-for-14 marksmanship in the third quarter.
And that was while Bishop Feehan was committing 11 first-half turnovers, but the Warriors were unable to capitalize at the other end of the floor.
“It’s a lot of credit to them too, they played good defense,” Nagle added. “We moved the ball well, at times, but they were right there. They guarded the 3-point line well, they contested our shots.”
The Shamrocks’ on-the-ball pressure resulted in keeping KP without a field goal for the first six minutes of the first quarter and without a field goal for the final five minutes of the first half.
Senior Faye Veilleux tallied 19 points for KP, but 10 of those came at the free-throw line as the Warriors’ leading scorer was under defensive surveillance everywhere. Veilleux also gathered in nine rebounds, while Faith Roy added 10 points.
“They know us really well, what we were trying to do,” Nagle said of the Bishop Feehan defense. “It was a testament to how hard that we compete, to be there (trailing by nine, 49-40 with just under three minutes left).”
It was a Roy 3-point field goal and a pair of free throws by Bri James that cut the Bishop Feehan lead to 29-23 at the four-minute mark of the third quarter.
But the Shamrocks quickly responded, as Mordarski scored on a steal, and on the ensuing KP in-bounds pass, Meg Rapose created a steal and offensive rebound for another point. To finish off the spurt, Mordarski nailed a 3-pointer off of a pass from McKenzie Faherty, and the Shamrocks had themselves a 12-point lead.
KP tallied 20 fourth-quarter points, 10 by Veilleux, but the Shamrocks handsomely responded by cashing in on 10 of 14 free throws.
“It was a challenging first game,” Dolores said.
The Shamrocks visit fourth-seeded Newton South (16-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday in their quarterfinal-round matchup.
