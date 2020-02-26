FOXBORO — For while, it looked like the designated underdogs might have a bit of a bite.
The 11-9 Dighton-Rehoboth’s girls basketball team was the 15th seed heading into Wednesday’s opening round of the MIAA’s South Division 2 Sectionals against second-seeded Foxboro (18-2). Most fans, it would be fair to say, expected an early blowout.
But the final score, a 54-27 win for Foxboro that sends the Warriors on to the second round of the tourney against Pembroke, doesn’t tell the full story.
“I’m really proud of this team,” first-year D-R coach Chris Perron said after the game. He also paid tribute to his opponent. “Lisa (Downs) is a tremendous coach. They are going to do very well” in the tournament, he added.
The Falcons managed to deliver a little frustration to Foxboro, holding the Warriors to just a 7-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
To be fair, both teams may have had a bit of opening-night jitters, as neither offense could find the basket through much of the opening eight minutes.
It was only a brief respite, though, as Foxboro’s well-disciplined fast break and stingy defense began to take its toll on a young Falcons team.
The perennial Hockomock League powerhouse quickly turned the tables on D-R. Warrior junior guard Katelyn Mollica unleashed the opening salvo of her 29-point scoring barrage for the night, hitting three triples — including a shot at the buzzer — and another two-pointer in the second quarter. D-R was held to a single field goal before the half, as Foxboro went on a 13-point scoring run.
In fact, D-R went through the first four minutes of the quarter before forward Meghan Reed was able to sink her squad’s only basket.
In the third quarter, it was more of the same. In fact, it was exactly the same for Mollica, who hit three more treys and and added another two-pointer, leading Foxboro on a 23-6 scoring run. Senior guard Lizzy Davis added seven of her nine points on the night as well. Once again, the Falcons endured a long scoring drought in the quarter, managing only one foul shot before freshman guard Ella Damon managed to sink a layup with 5:37 left.
As Downs pulled some of her starters in the final quarter, including Mollica, the Falcons managed to battle back, and actually outscored Foxboro 15-11 as Reed, D-R’s only senior and a reliable scorer through the season, managed to get six of her eight points for the night.
But it was a frustrating night for the Falcons all around. Junior guard Emily D’Ambrosio, the South Coast Conference’s leading scorer with an average of 18 points a game, was held to just 5 points Wednesday night.
Nevertheless, Perron said, “I give my team a lot of credit for fighting. And I really appreciate the leadership of Megan Reed and Emily D’Ambrosio.”
The worst scare for Foxboro was in the first quarter when senior center Shakirah Ketant went down with a twisted ankle. She would come back to score a field goal in the third, and Downs expects her to be ready for the next round.
Playing seventh-seeded Pembroke (16-5) will be a bit of a grudge match for Foxboro; that was the team that bounced the Warriors from the tournament in the semifinals last year.
“We are looking forward to playing them on our own court,” Downs said.
“They are very athletic. We’ll have to be sure we play some good defense,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.