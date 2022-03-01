WRENTHAM — Junior center Emily Sawyer poured in 16 points and the King Philip girls basketball team survived the preliminary round of the MIAA Div. 1 tournament with a 45-33 wire-to-wire victory over Plymouth North Tuesday night.
The Warriors jumped out to an early 9-2 first-quarter lead, but Plymouth North stayed within a single-digit deficit throughout the next two quarters before KP used an 11-7 fourth-quarter burst to emerge victorious.
Sophomore forward Kylie Watson scored seven points and sophomore guard Jordan Bennett chipped in six for King Philip, which improved to 11-10 on the season.
Warrior coach Jeff Miszkiewicz, who credited the King Philip fans with creating an “electric” atmosphere, said, “It was a very physical game overall. We had some major foul trouble throughout the game and relied heavily on Watson and Jordan Bennett, who played well in very key situations. We were able to establish Emily on the post, and she was able to take advantage.”
A tremendously daunting challenge faces the 31st-seeded Warriors in the opening round of the tournament, as they will draw second-seeded Wachusett Regional, which just completed its fourth straight 20-0 regular season. Tip-off Friday night in Holden is 7 p.m.
Mansfield 57, Doherty 41
The host Hornets got a standout performance from junior guard Abby Wager, who scored 34 points, including five three-pointers, and parlayed a 21-4 second quarter to roll past Doherty High of Worcester in the Div. 1 preliminary-round game Tuesday night.
After playing to a 12-12 standoff after the first quarter, 26th-seeded Mansfield blitzed 39th-seeded Doherty with its second-quarter outburst in taking a 33-16 halftime lead and coasted to victory.
Junior forward Kara Santos and junior forward each scored sixth points for the Hornets (12-10), who will visit No. 7 seed Woburn on Friday at 6:30 p.m. for the teams’ opening-round contest.
Longmeadow 47, Dighton-Rehoboth 40
The No. 37-seeded Falcons came out the gates hot, but host No. 28 Longmeadow was able to pull the DR girls back in a MIAA Division 2 preliminary-round loss.
Longmeadow trailed through the first half, seeing DR take a 19-6 lead through the first minutes. The lead eventually became 24-15, with D-R seemingly holding a firm advantage.
“We played pretty well. Really great start, just out of the gate played well. Couldn’t ask for a better first half,” Dighton-Rehoboth coach Chris Perron said.
The Falcons struggled through the middle stages, scoring nine in the second and third quarters as Longmeadow closed in. Perron said the Falcons “gave” Longmeadow 13 points in the second half, helping them take the lead and extend.
A notable part of DR’s struggle was the foul line. The Falcons finished the night 5-of-16 from the charity stripe, with Perron noting it may have been a deciding factor in the game.
“A close game the whole way,” Perron said. “The foul line hurt us a lot. It could have been the difference in us winning the game.”
Ella Damon led the team with 17 points as the only Falcon in double digits. The Falcons close the season 12-9.