NEEDHAM -- Making its first appearance in the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament during the three-year reign of head coach Marty Crowley, the Attleboro High girls' basketball team put forth 32 solid minutes but still fell 61-45 at Needham in the opening round of competition.
"We put a scare into them," Crowley said of the No. 15-seeded Bombardiers (10-12), who owned a 14-11 lead after eight minutes and trailed by six late in the third quarter.
Senior Nyah Thomas scored eight of her Bombardier-best 15 points during the first quarter. Senior Liv McCall also had nine points, while sophomore center Meg Gordon came through with a monster 12-point, 17-rebound effort.
The No. 2-seeded Rockets of Needham (19-2) are perfect (9-0) on their home floor, including a 69-43 conquest of another Hockomock League rival, King Philip, earlier in the season.
Needham outscored AHS 20-9 in the second quarter and gained a 31-23 edge at intermission. "They knocked down some shots (Needham hit five 3-pointers, AHS two) and we had some stretches where we missed shots," Crowley added.
"Overall, though, from start to finish, the girls gave it their all, especially the seniors (Jackie MacDonald, Thomas, McCall)," Crowley said. "I was very proud of our effort."
Tri-County 37, West Boylston 34
FRANKLIN -- Freshman Amy Freitas drilled a 3-point field goal with seven seconds remaining as Tri-County scored a thrilling victory in the opening round of the Division 4 Central Tournament.
The No. 6-seeded Cougars (13-6), coming off of a first-round loss last season, relied on the experience of five seniors who played in that game to advance.
Senior guard Jena Johnson scored 17 points for the Cougars, while senior Abby DiFloures contributed 12 points.
The Cougars took a 19-14 at the half and took a 27-21 lead into the fourth quarter. West Boylston (11-10), however, knotted the score at 34-all with 17 seconds left. After Freitas hit her game-winning trifecta, a last-chance shot by West Boylston missed its mark.
Tri-County will visit third-seeded Blackstone Valley in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
